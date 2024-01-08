Golden Globes 2024: Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck and the best celebrity reactions

The 81st Golden Globe Awards took place early this morning and it’s no surprise that there’s a lot to talk about.

The ceremony that traditionally kicks off the awards season had plenty of fashion moments and moving speeches from the winners. However, there’s nothing like an unexpected viral celebrity reaction, especially from the most famously freewheeling awards show of them all.

From jokes that bombed to friends supporting each another and plenty of love to go around, here are the six best celebrity reactions we loved to see.

Greta Gerwig crying for Billie Eilish

Director Greta Gerwig was obviously moved by Billie Eilish's win. Photo: Golden Globes

Director Greta Gerwig got teary eyed as singer Billie Eilish was announced as the winner of Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.

The song, What Was I Made For?, was co-written by Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell and was part of the Barbie soundtrack, the film written and directed by Gerwig. When Eilish and her brother were up on stage, Gerwig appeared touched and close to tears.

“I want to thank Greta and Noah (Baumbach) for making this incredible film,” Eilish said on stage.

She added that she was “very miserable and depressed” during the time she was working on the song and that “writing that song kind of saved me a little bit.”

Cillian Murphy's lipstick situation

Actor Cillian Murphy joked with the audience while collecting his award for Best actor – drama. Photo: Golden Globes

The last thing people expected was for the seemingly serious actor Cillian Murphy to have a playful moment at the Golden Globes.

“Oh boy. First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose? I’m just going to leave it,” were the first words Murphy said on stage after winning the category for Best Actor – Drama, for his starring role in the film Oppenheimer.

The lipstick was from his wife Yvonne McGuinness, who kissed him after he was announced the winner.

“I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set it was different,” he went on to say. “The level or rigour of the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master.”

Murphy beat Bradley Cooper in Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo in Rustin, Barry Keoghan in Saltburn and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Succession win

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were ecstatic for Matthew Macfadyen's Succession win. Photo: Golden Globes

There is no doubt now that couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are big fans of Succession.

The couple were filmed enthusiastically clapping and cheering actor Matthew Macfadyen as he received his first Golden Globe win – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Macfadyen played Tom Wambsgans in the television drama series.

When Macfadyen went on stage to collect his award, the camera panned to Affleck, who was sitting between Lopez and Matt Damon, where he was seen raising his arms and shouting, “Yes!”

Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Swift love Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence had the best reaction to Emma Stone winning in the same category they were both nominated for. Photo: Golden Globes

Two megastars in their own right, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence showed their support for their long-time friend Emma Stone when her name was announced as the winner of Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her starring role in Poor Things.

While both Swift and Lawrence were seen cheering for Stone, it is the latter's reaction that got the internet talking. Lawrence, who was also nominated in the same category for her role in the film No Hard Feelings, looked directly at the camera and mouthed, “If I don't win, I'm leaving” when her name was announced as one the six nominees for the award.

Moments later, when Stone’s name was announced as the winner, Lawrence was seen cheering with her hands up in the air, mouthing “Mother!” – a term of endearment for influential women – while looking around for Stone.

Aside from Lawrence, Stone beat Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple, Natalie Portman in May December, Alma Poysti in Fallen Leaves and Margot Robbie in Barbie.

Taylor Swift unfazed by joke

Taylor Swift's reaction to a joke by host Jo Koy has gone viral. Photo: Golden Globes

Swift's uninterested reaction to a joke made on her expense by Jo Koy, host of the award ceremony, is going viral.

“As you know, we came on after a football double header,” Koy said during his opening monologue. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The joke didn’t land with the audience and when the camera cut to Swift, she seemingly didn't react, sipped on her drink and appeared uninterested.

“Sorry about that,” Koy added, rather awkwardly.

Koy’s joke was in reference to Swift’s appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September, which she attended to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce while inadvertently creating a media frenzy in the process.

Meryl Streep doing the Wakanda Salute

Meryl Streep played along with a joke by host Jo Koy. Photo: Golden Globes

From Koy’s jokes about Barbie and actor Barry Keoghan’s anatomy, to the Taylor Swift NFL joke that didn’t land, it’s safe to say the comedian’s opening monologue as host for the award show was probably one of the least entertaining in years – or most, if you prefer unintentional cringe comedy.

Read More Lily Gladstone becomes first indigenous woman to win Best Actress at Golden Globes

In one particularly rough moment, Koy directed a joke that made little sense at Meryl Streep, mistaking the seasoned performer for one of the actors in Marvel’s Black Panther. The Academy Award-winning actress played along.

Streep is seen during her exchange with Koy doing the Wakanda Forever salute, a moment that’s quickly becoming a viral meme.