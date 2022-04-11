'Better Call Saul' season 6: plot, cast, trailer and special guest appearances

For five seasons, fans have watched Bob Odenkirk star in the hit Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

The prequel to Vince Gilligan's hit AMC show Breaking Bad follows the events that turn Odenkirk’s earnest public defender Jimmy McGill into crooked lawyer Saul Goodman.

The show has been praised by fans and critics alike who call it a worthy successor to Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul has been nominated for a number of awards. It has received a nod for each season at the Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series.

Now, the show is returning to the small screen after a two-year hiatus, for its final season. For those who can’t wait, here’s everything you need to know.

When will season six of ‘Better Call Saul’ be released?

The final season of the show consists of 13 episodes, split into two parts. The first seven episodes will be broadcast on AMC on April 18, while the second half, which has six episodes, will be out on July 11.

Who is in the cast of ‘Better Call Saul’?

Odenkirk, who suffered a small heart attack on set in July, returns as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman.

Returning to join him in the final season are Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

Of course, since it’s the final season, there are also plenty of guest appearances to look out for, including those of former Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

Also set to appear is Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca, Daniel and Luis Moncada as cartel twins Leonel and Marco Salamanca, and Tina Parker, who is reprising her role as Saul’s secretary from Breaking Bad.

What is the last season of ‘Better Call Saul’ about?

The show will pick up after the events of season five and will undoubtedly reveal the fate of characters, although some will not be surprising as we know the characters later appear in Breaking Bad. While we don't want to give away too much, here’s the official show synopsis from AMC:

“Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Season six will also be accompanied by three short-form series set in the Better Call Saul universe: animated series Slippin’ Jimmy, Cooper’s Bar, and new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series.