Emmy Awards 2024 fashion: Best red carpet looks from the night

Awards season continued with the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Stars from the world of television descended on the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, dazzling on the show's red carpet.

Black was a go-to hue on the night, with Christina Ricci in a plunging Saint Laurent gown; Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta; and the first winner of the night, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri in custom Louis Vuitton.

On the opposite end of the colour spectrum were Tracee Ellis Ross and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who both sported white looks, wearing Sportmax and Christian Siriano respectively. In off-white gowns were Issa Rae, in feathered and embellished Pamella Roland; Aubrey Plaza in Loewe; and Jenna Ortega in Christian Dior.

READ MORE Six shows snubbed by Emmy Awards 2022 that you should watch

Reaching for more colourful looks were the likes of Padma Lakshmi, in lime-green Marchesa; Succession star Sarah Snook, in red Vivienne Westwood; and Claire Danes, who wore pale-pink vintage Balmain.

Men were strongly represented on the red carpet, with Tyler James Williams in leather Dolce and Gabbana and a Cartier diamond choker; Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton; and Donald Glover in Bode.

The show recognised television aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, delayed from September due to the Writers Guild of America and Sag-Aftra strikes.