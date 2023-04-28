James Corden addresses divided America in final Late Late Show episode

James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday evening's final episode of The Late Late Show to address the deep rift in America over hot-button issues including politics and ideology.

“We started this show with [former president Barack] Obama, then [Donald] Trump and a global pandemic,” said the host of CBS's popular late-night talk show.

“I’ve watched America change a lot. I’ve watched divisions grow and I’ve felt a sense of negativity boil over.”

He implored his audience to “remember what America signifies to the rest of the world”.

“My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism … Yes, it has flaws but show me a place that doesn’t. Show me a person that doesn’t,” he said.

“Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn’t make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different.

“There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy. If you do, it’s out there. That’s all this show has ever been about.”

Corden announced a year ago that he would be ending his late-night show after eight seasons, citing a desire to return to his native UK to be closer to family and loved ones.

His parents were seated in the audience for the final taping and his sisters, he joked, were in town too — but at a bar instead.

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were Corden's final guests. Styles has been a frequent visitor to the show and has even guest-hosted twice.

There were also goodbyes from other late night hosts. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman all appeared in a taped segment with Corden.

They joked that since Corden was ending his show, they could each call dibs on one of his segments.

They all chose Carpool Karaoke, referencing Corden's most popular sketch, in which he drives around Los Angeles with celebrities and sing songs.

Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and Chris Martin are a few of his Carpool Karaoke passengers. The segment was such a hit that it spun off into its own series for Apple.

Corden closed out the night by playing piano and singing a song with the crew and staff gathered around the stage.

“No more shows to be showing, it’s time I was going, it’s time. Thanks for watching — that’s our show.”

The Associated Press contribute to this report