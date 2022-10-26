James Corden addresses comments that resulted in Balthazar restaurant ban in New York

Television host James Corden has acknowledged the “ungracious” remarks that got him banned from a New York restaurant, saying it was “never my intention” to upset the staff.

The British comedian addressed the incident during the opening monologue of his show on Monday night.

He was briefly barred from Balthazar last week after owner Keith McNally claimed the comedian was “extremely nasty” to the Manhattan restaurant's staff on two occasions.

The first alleged incident occurred when Corden showed the restaurant's manager a hair in his food, demanding free drinks and threatening to write “nasty reviews”. During the second alleged interaction, Corden berated the staff after the kitchen did not prepare an omelette to his liking.

Corden said he and his party were at Balthazar when his wife was served food that she was allergic to. The plate was sent back to the kitchen and “all was good”.

The comedian said that when his wife received the wrong meal for a third time, “in the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself”.

“And it is a comment I deeply regret,” he said.

“Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I've been walking around thinking that I haven't done anything wrong.

“But the truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server.”

Corden said he had “immediately” contacted Mr McNally after seeing his post.

“[I told him] how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had done and anything that I had said and we had a good talk,” he said.

Mr McNally said he lifted Corden's ban after receiving an apology.

Corden also hopes to “apologise in person” to the restaurant staff.

