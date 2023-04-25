Adele helps James Corden film last Carpool Karaoke

Adele and James Corden have joined hands one last time to film Carpool Karaoke, the viral segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden, who is leaving the US show after eight years as host, is set to move back to the UK. He and Adele, who are close friends, first filmed a Carpool Karaoke in 2016 which went viral, and is still the most-watched segment with more than 261 million views on YouTube.

In the latest version, which was uploaded on Monday, Adele appeared to surprise Corden at his house in Los Angeles, waking him up by clashing cymbals over his bed.

"Last week of the show so I'm going to drive you to work. Let's do the final carpool," she tells the host.

"This is it, the last carpool. I'm excited and scared at the same time," Corden replies. "It's been a crazy eight years."

Corden announced he was leaving the show in April last year.

"Seven and half years ago I started hosting this show and there's no other way to put it, it has changed my life," he said then.

"I love it, I love all the people that work here, I am so proud of what we've achieved, it's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams.

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. AFP

"When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure.

"I never saw it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what's out there."

Carpool Karaoke, in which Corden drives to work with different musicians singing their back catalogue over the radio and discussing their careers, has included everyone from BTS to Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Sir Paul McCartney and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The final segment with Adele is, unsurprisingly, emotional for both the singer and the host.

"I've never lived in LA without you guys so I'm a bit nervous about it, to be honest with you, and very, very sad," a teary Adele says.

The pair also discuss how a verse from Adele's I Drink Wine, from her fourth album 30, was inspired by a conversation she had with Corden.

Adele has spoken about how Corden and his family have been integral in looking after her and her son, Angelo, after her split from husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

"It's been a brilliant adventure but I'm just so certain that it's time for us as a family — with people getting older, people that we miss — it's time to go home," Corden says later in the video.

The last episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden is set to air in the US on Thursday, with Harry Styles and Will Ferrell among the guests.