BTS’s Jimin and Ha Sung-woon track ‘With You’ becomes fastest song to top iTunes Charts

BTS member Jimin and South Korean pop star and actor Ha Sung-woon have set a world record with the release of their duet With You.

The track has become the fastest to reach No 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 100 regions, taking four hours and 42 minutes to get there.

The previous record belongs to the BTS hit Dynamite, which achieved the feat in eight hours in August 2020.

The pair's collaboration on With You, announced last month, was featured on the soundtrack for the Korean TV show Our Blues, a drama that follows the lives and loves of a group of people on Jeju Island.

The duet marks the first time Jimin has appeared on a soundtrack, and the accompanying video features clips from the TV show.

Two of the three verses of With You are sung in English. BTS have recorded English-language tracks, recently on their collaboration My Universe with Coldplay, but have insisted the majority of their lyrics will be in their native tongue.

Jimin's solo success and a new BTS album

Vocalist and dancer Jimin has released four solo songs, Lie, Serendipity, Serendipity (Full length edition) and Filter. The success of his solo tracks helped him to create a record as the only Korean artist to have four solo tracks accumulate more than 50 million Spotify streams each. Psy of Gangnam Style was the first Korean artist to have three songs exceed 50 million streams.

Pop star Ha Sung-woon, who found fame with boy bands Wanna One and Hotshot before going solo, has sung on several original soundtracks, including Think of You for Her Private Life, Immunity, which appeared on The Wind Blows, and Because of You for the drama Flower Crew.

BTS recently made headlines with the announcement they would be releasing a new album on June 10.

Following the final show of their 10-date Las Vegas residency this month, fans at the Allegiant Stadium were treated to a teaser video featuring the words: “We are bulletproof” along with the date 2022.06.10.

Scroll through the gallery below for BTS's Permission to Dance On Stage tour in Las Vegas: