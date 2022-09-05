Stars who are one Tony away from EGOT status, from Adele to Eminem and Paul McCartney

After winning at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, musicians Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are one step closer to reaching the coveted EGOT status.

EGOT status is for individuals who have won all four major entertainment awards — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Adele, 34, won her first Emmy Award for the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for Adele One Night Only.

Eminem, 49, won in the best variety special (live) category for his appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, while McCartney, 80, and Starr, 82, both received an Emmy in the documentary/non-fiction category for their roles as producers of film The Beatles: Get Back.

All four musicians already had Oscars and Grammys under their belts, meaning they just need a Tony Award in the future to reach EGOT status.

The prestigious EGOT status has only been awarded to 17 individuals previously, and the list includes such notable figures as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Moreno, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

All 17 members of the EGOT winners club — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT winner at the 2022 Tony Awards as one of the producers of best musical winner 'A Strange Loop'; she won an Oscar in 2006, two Grammy awards in 2009 and 2017, and a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021. AP

Jennifer Hudson became the most recent celebrity to make the list, following her Tony award in June.

The actress and singer served as a producer for Broadway show, A Strange Loop, which won best musical on the night. Hudson, 40, won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. She is a two-time Grammy-winner, having won awards for best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theatre album in 2017, and in 2021, she won a Daytime Emmy award for her producer role on Baba Yaga.

Read more Barack Obama wins Emmy and becomes first US president to do so in a competitive category

While the likes of Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli and James Earl Jones could be considered EGOT winners, after winning honorary awards at one of the relevant ceremonies, the title is typically reserved for those who have scooped prizes in competitive categories.

There are currently 28 other stars in the same boat as Eminem, Adele, Star and McCartney, who are only a Tony away from achieving the status. Cher, Julie Andrews, Burt Bacharach and producer Common are among the names on the list.

Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 nominees — in pictures