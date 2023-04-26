New trailer for The Flash whizzes the action across the DC multiverse

Fans of The Flash have been given a more detailed look at the dramatic and emotional storyline of the superhero's first stand-alone movie.

At CinemaCon, an exhibition for film theatre owners under way in Las Vegas, an expanded trailer was aired, which delves into the roles of new characters.

A teaser for the highly anticipated film, starring Ezra Miller as the hero with superhuman speed, was first unveiled in February. While The Flash has appeared in a number of DC Studios films, this is the first one dedicated to him and is set to introduce the multiverse concept to the DC movie world.

Due to be released in the UAE on June 15, The Flash tells the story of Barry Allen, played by Miller, who travels back in time to prevent the murder of his mother. However, this sets off a ripple effect opening up multiple portals within the multiverse.

While it’s unclear how exactly Barry's time meddling affects the present, the second trailer reveals a number of alternate realities, which includes appearances by both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman. The actors have previously played the superhero in their respective films.

The Flash also stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl while Michael Shannon returns as General Zod, the villainous character from Man of Steel (2013), which starred Henry Cavill as Superman.

David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros Discovery, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier that The Flash was "the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen".

The Flash has been beset by a number of delays since development began in 2004, including the Covid-19 pandemic, changes in directors and Miller's multiple run-ins with law and order authorities.

In August last year, Miller began receiving treatment for “complex mental health" conditions after a series of arrests in the US states of Hawaii and Vermont.

In a statement, the actor addressed erratic behaviour in recent years, which has resulted in several charges, and apologised.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The Flash is out in the UAE on June 15