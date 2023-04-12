The Marvels trailer provides first look at all-female superhero story

Marvel fans have finally been given a glimpse of the much-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, with the release of the film's first trailer.

As well as following on from the 2019 blockbuster, The Marvels is a continuation of the 2022 television series Ms. Marvel and the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, along with two other female superheroes — Teyonah Parris, who played Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, and Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel series.

The trailer shows the aftermath of what occurs in the post-credits scene in the Ms. Marvel series, where Khan seemed to have swapped places with Danvers.

It begins with Nick Fury, a recognisable and constant character in the MCU, played by Samuel L Jackson, working with Rambeau, an astronaut for Saber Space Station.

However, when Rambeau tries to enter a portal in space, she morphs into Khan to reveal that the three superheroes share a unique set of powers that seem to be connected. Each time one of them uses their powers, the three swap physical places.

The trio of female superheroes, who have very different approaches, experiences and goals, must team up to figure out why and how their powers are connected and work together to reclaim their individual powers. They must do this while saving the universe from Dar-Benn, a disgruntled and powerful general in the Kree army, played by Zawe Ashton.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, known for the 2021 film Candyman. This is DaCosta’s MCU directorial debut, making her the first black woman to direct a film from the franchise, and the fourth woman to do so.

The Marvels is set for release in the US on November 10.