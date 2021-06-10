'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen confirms there is no second season: 'It's definitely a limited series'

It was a breakout hit for Disney+ as the first spin-off Marvel show to take place after Avengers: Endgame but despite its popularity, star Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed that WandaVision will not be getting a second season.

The miniseries starred Olsen and Paul Bettany as Avengers superheroes Wanda Maximoff and Vision and received praise from critics and fans alike during its nine-episode run.

Using a troupe of sitcom styles, moving through the decades, WandaVision focuses predominantly on Wanda and the ways learnt to deal with her heartache and grief following the events of Endgame.

In a talk with fellow actress Kaley Cuoco for an Actor on Actor session interview for Variety, Olsen confirmed that she has finished shooting Doctor Strange 2. Cuoco then admitted to being a huge WandaVision fan and asked if there will be a follow-up but Olsen confirmed that the show is “definitely a limited series."

Although she added that “with Marvel, you can never say ‘no,’” before quickly shutting down talk of another season. Although fans should not be too surprised by this. After all, WandaVision did end on a pretty definite note with the final episode aptly titled, “The Series Finale.

Marvel Studios chief, Kevin Feige, has also gone on the record to say that no second season of the show is planned, and pointed to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the continuation of WandaVision’s story.

It was also revealed in May that Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch filmed a cameo for the show's final episode – however, it ended up being cut.

“Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Doctor Strange’, but it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do,” says Feige.

“We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditised to go to the next movie – here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works’.”