'Ms Marvel' is highest-rated MCU production ever

Marvel's groundbreaking Ms Marvel has topped a ranking of television shows from the comic book behemoth on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The Disney+ show, the first season of which concluded last week, is also the highest-rated of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project, whether show or movie.

The series, featuring Marvel's first Muslim superhero, made its television debut in June, immediately earning wide praise. It currently has a 98 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, followed by Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at 95 per cent and Daredevil at 92 per cent.

In comparison, the highest-rated Marvel movie is Black Panther (2018), which has a 96 per cent rating.

Rotten Tomatoes said the latest ranking was based on shows with at least 10 reviews, and ties were resolved by the number of reviews for each title and by as well as “Average Rating” under “Score Details”.

Ms Marvel follows the Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, a teenager from New Jersey who obsesses about the Avengers but struggles to fit in among her peers. She discovers she has superpowers and becomes Ms Marvel.

In its consensus of reviews, Rotten Tomatoes called it a "genuinely fresh addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe". Actress Iman Vellani, who was plucked from obscurity to play the lead, has also been praised for injecting the titular character with her "super-sized charisma".

Rotten Tomatoes' Top 10 highest-rated Marvel TV shows:

Expand Autoplay Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. All photos: Marvel Studios

Ms Marvel (2022) — 98 per cent Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013) — 95 per cent Daredevil (2015) — 92 per cent Loki (2021) — 92 per cent Hawkeye (2021) — 92 per cent Marvel's Hero Project (2019) — 92 per cent Wandavision (2021) — 91 per cent Legion (2017) — 91 per cent Luke Cage (2016) — 87 per cent Cloak & Dagger (2018) — 87 per cent

The show's high rating is also impressive despite it being subjected to widespread "review bombing" where viewers intentionally rate shows lower to bring down the overall average. Forbes reported last month that fringe racist groups in the US were likely to be behind the movement.

But Pakistanis around the world have applauded the show for its representation of South Asians in pop culture, although some Muslims have expressed concern over a plot that revealed Ms Marvel's source of power, which is drastically different from her portrayal in the comic book.

While a second season of Ms Marvel has not been announced, Vellani's character will next leap on to the big screen in The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) alongside Brie Larson. The film is scheduled for a July release next year.