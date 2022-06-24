'Ms Marvel' backstory has left some Muslim fans unhappy

The newest show to launch on Disney+, Ms Marvel has been praised since its release on June 8.

The series about Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan has an impressive 96 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being that it is a "genuinely fresh addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe".

Pakistanis also applauded the show for its representation of South Asians in pop culture.

Spoilers for episode three ahead.

However, the latest episode of the superhero series has left some Muslim fans confused. In episode three, Kamala learns more about the source of her powers and it is revealed to be drastically different to the comic book. .

In the comics, Kamala discovers that she’s an Inhuman, part of a group of superhumans created by extraterrestrial race the Kree, when her dormant powers are activated after coming into contact with Terrigen Mist. However, the latest episode instead tied her powers to being a jinn.

The backstory in episode three explains how her great grandmother is a member of the ClanDestines, a group of jinn exiles from the Noor Dimension.

Kamala also learns that the bangle she finds, which belonged to her grandmother, helps her to channel Noor, a light power that all ClanDestines possess, but can't unlock fully outside of their own dimension.

Kamala later tells her best friend Bruno about the discovery. "I found out what I am, and it's not Asgardian or alien, or anything cool like that. I'm, like, the stuff of my childhood nightmares," she says, referencing the jinns' place in Islamic mythology. "See, there's, like, ghost stories, and then there's jinn stories, and the jinn stories are always worse because they're real."

This twist in Ms Marvel has left a number of Muslim fans feeling frustrated with the reveal.

One fan tweeted that he was disappointed especially considering how much had been made with regard to Ms Marvel being the first Muslim MCU superhero.

How is the first Muslim mcu superhero being a djinn an actual possibility. What are they thinking. Ms Marvel was going in a good direction too and otherwise it was a great episode. That’s a horrible change from the comics. So disappointing — Aniq (@aniqrahman) June 22, 2022

Another fan questioned why Marvel would even bring in the storyline of being a jinn to begin with when it is a complicated concept.

#msmarvel djinn is such a complex concept already, why would they introduce it to a majority non Muslim audiences whose only knowledge of the djinn are from alaadin 😭 — Ali⚡️ (@spideyjamz) June 22, 2022

Another fan explained the issue with jinn and why it could turn off other Muslim fans to the show.

Djinn are considered very real in Islam, same level as angels. So far #MsMarvel has been a love letter to the Muslim American experience, but trivializing this could rub a lot of us the wrong way. https://t.co/jSC0q3zSKy — MCUfeld (@MCUfeld) June 22, 2022

However, there are still other fans who believe the jinn storyline could just be a misdirect and that there might still be more to Kamala's story.

Holding out for that Djinn reveal to be a misdirect. The hand with the bangle was blue so it could actually be Kree related, which would be so much better. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/98JVxMsDNW — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) June 22, 2022

There are three more episodes of Ms Marvel to air, so there is still plenty of time to see whether the storyline is a red herring or if Marvel has decided to go that way with the character.

The show was initially planned as a limited series to introduce Kamala into the MCU and to set up her appearance in the coming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. However, there is still hope for a second season.

"I mean, it is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things," said Ms Marvel show writer Sana Amanat in an interview with Screen Rant. "It certainly establishes her [as a] hero. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that's kind of there. I hope we get a season two is all I'm going to say. I hope we're a part of that."

