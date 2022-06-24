'Ms Marvel' backstory has left some Muslim fans unhappy

The Disney+ show's reveal of where Kamala Khan's powers come from is drastically different to the comic books

Evelyn Lau
Jun 24, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The newest show to launch on Disney+, Ms Marvel has been praised since its release on June 8.

The series about Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan has an impressive 96 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being that it is a "genuinely fresh addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe".

Pakistanis also applauded the show for its representation of South Asians in pop culture.

Spoilers for episode three ahead.

However, the latest episode of the superhero series has left some Muslim fans confused. In episode three, Kamala learns more about the source of her powers and it is revealed to be drastically different to the comic book. .

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. All photos: Marvel Studios

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. All photos: Marvel Studios

In the comics, Kamala discovers that she’s an Inhuman, part of a group of superhumans created by extraterrestrial race the Kree, when her dormant powers are activated after coming into contact with Terrigen Mist. However, the latest episode instead tied her powers to being a jinn.

The backstory in episode three explains how her great grandmother is a member of the ClanDestines, a group of jinn exiles from the Noor Dimension.

Read More
Iman Vellani on becoming Ms Marvel: 'I just hope it opens minds a little bit'

Kamala also learns that the bangle she finds, which belonged to her grandmother, helps her to channel Noor, a light power that all ClanDestines possess, but can't unlock fully outside of their own dimension.

Kamala later tells her best friend Bruno about the discovery. "I found out what I am, and it's not Asgardian or alien, or anything cool like that. I'm, like, the stuff of my childhood nightmares," she says, referencing the jinns' place in Islamic mythology. "See, there's, like, ghost stories, and then there's jinn stories, and the jinn stories are always worse because they're real."

This twist in Ms Marvel has left a number of Muslim fans feeling frustrated with the reveal.

One fan tweeted that he was disappointed especially considering how much had been made with regard to Ms Marvel being the first Muslim MCU superhero.

Another fan questioned why Marvel would even bring in the storyline of being a jinn to begin with when it is a complicated concept.

Another fan explained the issue with jinn and why it could turn off other Muslim fans to the show.

However, there are still other fans who believe the jinn storyline could just be a misdirect and that there might still be more to Kamala's story.

There are three more episodes of Ms Marvel to air, so there is still plenty of time to see whether the storyline is a red herring or if Marvel has decided to go that way with the character.

The show was initially planned as a limited series to introduce Kamala into the MCU and to set up her appearance in the coming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. However, there is still hope for a second season.

"I mean, it is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things," said Ms Marvel show writer Sana Amanat in an interview with Screen Rant. "It certainly establishes her [as a] hero. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that's kind of there. I hope we get a season two is all I'm going to say. I hope we're a part of that."

Scroll the gallery below to see the stars at the premiere of 'Ms Marvel'

Iman Vellani at the premiere of 'Ms Marvel' on June 2, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Invision / AP

Iman Vellani at the premiere of 'Ms Marvel' on June 2, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Invision / AP

Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:01 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL