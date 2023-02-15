Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date, cast and new villain

Marvel’s newest offering Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follows its microscopic heroes into the Quantum Realm for an adventure that crinkles and expands space and time.

The film will be released in the UAE on Thursday and it's gearing up to be one of the most pivotal titles in Marvel’s multiverse saga.

Here’s everything we know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Warning: If you haven’t seen previous instalments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there may be spoilers below.

The cast

The film features a stellar cast, even by Marvel's standards. Many who starred in previous Ant-Man films will be reprising their roles, including Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man; Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp; Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne; and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym.

From left, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton and Evangeline Lilly in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Photo: Disney / Marvel Studios

New cast members include Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton who will portray Lang’s daughter Cassie; The Good Place actor William Jackson Harper will play Quaz, a telepath residing in the Quantum Realm; and Bill Murray will play Kylar, the governor of the Axia community in the Quantum Realm.

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, meanwhile, will take on the role of Kang the Conqueror, reprising the role he played in Loki.

MCU’s new big bad villain

Jonathan Majors as King the Conqueror. Photo: Marvel Studios

While Kang the Conqueror will mark his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a version of him previously appeared in the series Loki as He Who Remains.

The secret head of the Time Variance Authority, an organisation monitoring the various timelines of the multiverse, He Who Remains was the villain of Loki. But, as it turns out, he was a more benevolent version of Kang and aimed to ensure a single timeline to keep other versions of himself from appearing.

The death of He Who Remains at the end of Loki marked the splintering of one timeline and another start to the multiverse.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kang the Conqueror is one of the variants that He Who Remains wanted to stifle out of existence. Whether or not Ant-Man and the Wasp manage to defeat him by the end of the film, there will be more Kangs to reckon with, as Majors is already confirmed to reprise the role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Phase Five of the MCU

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania signals the beginning of the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other films that will be part of this phase include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, set for release in May; The Marvels, which will be released in July; Captain America: New World Order, which will be released next May; and Thunderbolts, which will be released next July.

Blade, set to be released in September next year, will feature Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter.

The animated anthology series What If…? and Loki will both be returning for season two in the first half of the year as part of Phase Five. Several new shows are also in the docket this year, including Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Daredevil: Born Again, meanwhile, will be released next year.

