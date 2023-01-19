Bafta 2023 nominations: All Quiet on the Western Front leads with 14 nods

A German remake of the anti-war classic All Quiet on the Western Front leads nominations for the British Academy Film Awards, overtaking other awards season favourites with 14 nods.
Based on the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about life in the trenches in the First World War, the movie was recognised in the best film category, as well as for foreign language films, for director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score and other craft prizes. The list was announced on Thursday.
It equals 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history, organisers said.
Dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and the dimension-hopping Everything Everywhere All at Once, which both won prizes at the Golden Globes earlier this month, each secured 10 nominations.
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic Elvis came in third with nine nominations, while drama Tár — about a conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down with an abuse scandal — has five nods.
“The Baftas are a celebration of the full spectrum of craft and creativity that go into filmmaking," Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said in a statement.
"We extend our warmest congratulations to the 215 people nominated who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives."
Known as the Baftas (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie honours will be awarded on February 19 in London.
Bafta 2023 nominations in main categories:
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Leading Actress
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Colm Bairead, The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Samuel D Hunter, The Whale
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio