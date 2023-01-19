Bafta 2023 nominations: All Quiet on the Western Front leads with 14 nods

A German remake of the anti-war classic All Quiet on the Western Front leads nominations for the British Academy Film Awards, overtaking other awards season favourites with 14 nods.

Based on the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about life in the trenches in the First World War, the movie was recognised in the best film category, as well as for foreign language films, for director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score and other craft prizes. The list was announced on Thursday.

It equals 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history, organisers said.

Dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and the dimension-hopping Everything Everywhere All at Once, which both won prizes at the Golden Globes earlier this month, each secured 10 nominations.

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan star in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photo: A24 Films

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic Elvis came in third with nine nominations, while drama Tár — about a conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down with an abuse scandal — has five nods.

“The Baftas are a celebration of the full spectrum of craft and creativity that go into filmmaking," Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said in a statement.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to the 215 people nominated who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives."

Known as the Baftas (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie honours will be awarded on February 19 in London.

Bafta 2023 nominations in main categories:

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Leading Actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairead, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D Hunter, The Whale

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio