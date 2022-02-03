Bafta Awards 2022: ‘Dune’ leads nominations with 'After Love' a surprise hit

Nominations for the 75th British Academy Film Awards have been announced, with Dune emerging as the leader of the pack with 11 nominations.

Following on from Dune, which was part filmed in Abu Dhabi, is Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer, The Power of the Dog with eight Bafta nominations and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast with six.

There were a few surprise additions and absentees on the list of nominees.

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama 'Spencer' received no Bafta nominations. AP Photo

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama Spencer was snubbed entirely, as was Tick Tick … Boom!, which landed Andrew Garfield a Best Actor Golden Globe last month.

In the Leading Actress category, there was the surprise omission of both Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

A surprise success came in After Love, which received four nominations for Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer as well as a nod for Director, Aleem Khan, and the Leading Actress, Joanna Scanlan.

The film tells the story of Mary Hussain, a white convert to Islam who lives in the British coastal town of Dover. After her husband's unexpected death, she finds that he has a secret hidden across the English Channel in Calais, France.

Joanna Scanlan as Mary Hussain is nominated in Leading Actress category in 'After Love'. Photo: British Film Institute

The full list of 2022 Bafta nominees:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aleem Khan, After Love

James Cummings, Boiling Point

Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall

Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor Keyboard Fantasies

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Film not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda, Sian Heder

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Original Score

Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point, Carolyn McLeod

Dune, Francine Maisler

The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni and Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard, Rich Delia and Avy Kaufman

West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast, Una Ni Dhonghaile

Dune, Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die, Tom Cross and Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Dune, Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Make-Up & Hair

Cruella, Nadia Stacey and Naomi Donne

Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

Dune, Love Larson and Donald Mowat

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano and Sarah Nicole Tanno