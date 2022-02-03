Bafta Awards 2022: ‘Dune’ leads nominations with 'After Love' a surprise hit

Nominations for the 75th British Academy Film Awards have been announced, with Dune emerging as the leader of the pack with 11 nominations.
Following on from Dune, which was part filmed in Abu Dhabi, is Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer, The Power of the Dog with eight Bafta nominations and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast with six.
There were a few surprise additions and absentees on the list of nominees.
Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama Spencer was snubbed entirely, as was Tick Tick … Boom!, which landed Andrew Garfield a Best Actor Golden Globe last month.
In the Leading Actress category, there was the surprise omission of both Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.
A surprise success came in After Love, which received four nominations for Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer as well as a nod for Director, Aleem Khan, and the Leading Actress, Joanna Scanlan.
The film tells the story of Mary Hussain, a white convert to Islam who lives in the British coastal town of Dover. After her husband's unexpected death, she finds that he has a secret hidden across the English Channel in Calais, France.
The full list of 2022 Bafta nominees:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Director
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aleem Khan, After Love
James Cummings, Boiling Point
Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall
Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor Keyboard Fantasies
Rebecca Hall, Passing
Film not in the English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Original Screenplay
Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
Coda, Sian Heder
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Original Score
Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Boiling Point, Carolyn McLeod
Dune, Francine Maisler
The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni and Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia and Avy Kaufman
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
Dune, Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
Belfast, Una Ni Dhonghaile
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die, Tom Cross and Elliot Graham
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L Pearson
Production Design
Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Dune, Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
Costume Design
Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Make-Up & Hair
Cruella, Nadia Stacey and Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
Dune, Love Larson and Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano and Sarah Nicole Tanno