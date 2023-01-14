And Just Like That: Aidan returns hand-in-hand with Carrie in season two first look

It's official, Aidan is back in Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That.

In preview images, released ahead of the second season of the show, characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) are seen walking holding hands on a New York street.

The first look photos, shot by Craig Blankenhorn, were shared on the television show's Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the HBO show captioned the photos.

Aidan is a fan favourite in the Sex and the City franchise. A love interest of journalist protagonist Carrie's, he is a furniture maker, who first appeared in season three of the long-running series in 2000. He appeared in the show a total of 22 episodes and featured in the sequel film Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

In the new photos, Carrie is wearing a pink shall over a tartan coat, grey dress and boots, while Aidan is wearing a navy Barbour wax jacket with chinos.

In August, US publication Deadline reported Aidan was set to return, though HBO declined to comment on the casting. However, speaking to the New York Post in April 2021, Corbett said: "I’m going to do the show. I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]."

In the first series of the HBO spin-off, Carrie and her friends, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are continuing to live in New York, facing the "complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties". The series was first aired in December 2021.

Spoiler alert.

Carrie's husband Big (Chris Noth) died after suffering a heart attack on a Peloton bike in the opening episode of the first season.

The series was renewed for a second season in March last year and is expected to be released later this year, the exact date is yet to be announced.

