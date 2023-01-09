Ten exciting TV shows in 2023, including Last of Us, Citadel and Queen Charlotte

The big screen is not alone in expecting huge premieres this year — a host of new television shows are also set to grip binge-watchers.

From a dynasty of powerful witches to an oil rig being attacked by mysterious forces, TV is packed with coming shows across a range of genres. Here are some of them to look forward to.

The Rig

British film and TV director John Strickland has taken on this continuing supernatural thriller set in an oil rig in the North Sea.

The crew is stuck offshore as a mysterious fog rolls in and cuts off their communication with the outside world. The Amazon Original series is filmed entirely in Scotland, and stars Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen.

Release: January 6

Mayfair Witches

White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario stars in this American supernatural thriller drama that follows the story of a neurosurgeon who learns she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches.

The show is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, who is best known for her series of novels The Vampire Chronicles.

UAE residents can watch the AMC show on OSN.

Release: January 8

Last of Us

Everyone has been talking about this post-apocalyptic drama series for a while now, mostly because it's an adaptation of a wildly successful 2013 video game of the same name.

The HBO series will feature a father and daughter, portrayed by Game of Thrones stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

It is the first HBO series to be based on a video game, and is a joint production with the game makers Naughty Dog.

Release: January 15

Shrinking

The comedy series features a therapist who crosses ethical lines by telling his patients his unfiltered thoughts.

Trio Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel created the Apple TV+ show. Segel, who is best known for playing Marshall in How I Met Your Mother, stars in the show, alongside Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams.

Release: January 27

Dear Edward

Dear Edward on Apply TV+. Photo: Apple

The Apple Studios drama follows a boy, 12, who survives a plane crash that kills every other passenger, including his family.

The tear-jerker is written by Emmy Award-winner Jason Katims, who is also executive producer, and stars Emmy nominee Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling.

Release: February 3

Citadel

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra star as spies in this coming science fiction drama series on Amazon Prime Video.

The action-packed series will have regional spin-offs set in the Italian Alps, India, Spain and Mexico. Plot information about the show remains unclear.

The show is created and directed by the Russo brothers, who are known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Release: Between February and March

White House Plumbers

White House Plumbers on HBO. Photo: HBO

The HBO mini-series tells the story of how former US President Richard Nixon's Watergate masterminds and political operatives accidentally toppled the administration they were trying to protect.

It is based on a 2007 memoir by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh, who will be played by Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Release: March

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Fans of Bridgerton on Netflix will not want to miss this limited series written by the legendary Shonda Rhimes.

The prequel spin-off will focus on young Queen Charlotte's rise to power. Guyanese-British actress and singer Golda Rosheuvel is playing the titular role.

It is just one of the several Bridgerton projects that are coming on Netflix.

Release: No details yet but it's confirmed to land on Netflix this year

American Born Chinese

The Disney+ action-comedy follows the adventures of Jin Wang, a high-schooler who meets a new foreign exchange student and gets involved in warring gods of Chinese mythology.

The show is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh is part of the cast.

Release: No details yet, but it's confirmed to land on Disney+ this year

The Idol

Pop star Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, plays a cult leader in this American drama.

He gets involved with the real protagonist of the show, Jocelyn, an aspiring pop idol who wants to carve her name in the cut-throat industry.

The lead is played by Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp. The series is in part created by Euphoria writer Sam Levinson.

Release: No details yet but it's confirmed to land on HBO this year

