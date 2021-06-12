'And Just Like That ...': Sarah Jessica Parker shares first pictures as 'Sex and the City' cast reunite for reboot

Parker, alongside Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, will reprise their roles to bring Manhattan's famous friends back to screens

'Sex and the City' is being rebooted with a new 10-part HBO Max series, 'And Just Like That', albeit without Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones. HBO Max 
Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the first images from the highly-anticipated Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That ….

The actress, who is set to reprise her role as columnist Carrie Bradshaw, was joined by Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda and Charlotte on the show, for a first read through of the script, ahead of production starting.

In a series of images posted to Instagram, Parker shared a picture of the script alongside the caption: “1st Table Read. @justlikethatmax Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble. X, SJ”

The post sparked huge excitement among fans of the show, but it was soon surpassed when Parker later shared the first image of the trio back together, with the New York City skyline in the background.

“Together again. Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae. X, SJ,” she wrote.

“This is so exciting,” wrote Instagram user Megan Fairchild, while Tiler Peck wrote, “Heart exploding”.

The post received nearly 2 million likes in 14 hours, and hundreds of thousands of comments.

Read More

The feud between 'Sex at the City' stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, has been going on for 23 years. Getty ImagesSpat in the city: A timeline of the 23-year feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

'Sex and the City' reboot: Which fashion designers would Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda be wearing in 2021?

And Just Like That … will tell the next chapter of the famed Manhattan friendship group's story in 10-parts. Kim Cattrall who played dry-witted publicist Samantha Jones, will not be returning for the reboot. Cattrall did not want to be involved in the project.

However, Mario Cantone will reprise his role as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg is back as Steve Brady, Willie Garson will return as Stanford Blatch and Evan Handler is back as Harry Goldenblatt.

Chris Noth is also reprising his role as Mr. Big and will be joined by new cast member Sara Ramirez.

The show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King, said: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable.”

Published: June 12, 2021 05:11 PM

