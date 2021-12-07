Sarah Jessica Parker's fashion evolution in 26 photos: 'SATC' to 'And Just Like That...'

The style of Sarah Jessica Parker has been much discussed during her career, which has spanned more than 30 years.

After a dusting of well-received roles in early 1990s films, it was the part of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City that made her a household name, and style icon, in 1998. This week, she reprises the role of the New York City journalist in the show's 10-episode revival And Just Like That..., which premieres in the US on December 9.

Known for her eclectic fashion sense, Parker, 56, often clashes prints, textures and materials to make looks that, on paper, should not work. But they certainly make a red carpet impact. Larger-than-life hats, often designed by Irish milliner Philip Treacy, have become a theme in SJP's modern style.

With a nativity scene headdress, Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Met Gala in May 2018. Reuters

She turns to a host of ateliers when it comes to gowns and dresses. From Europe she favours Dolce & Gabbana, Emanuel Ungaro, Dior and Chanel, and turns to British designers Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen for looks with a punk edge.

In 2000, it was a feathered Oscar de la Renta ballerina-style dress, which she wore to the Emmy Awards, that earned her her first major fashion column inches.

She has been known to wear pieces by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, most notably a floral gown that she wore to the Wu Xia premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2011.

