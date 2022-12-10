A week in, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer is one of the most-watched ever

The trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has set a new viewing record for Paramount Pictures — according to a report by The Wrap. Paramount told the publication the trailer amassed 494 million cross-platform views around the world in its first week.

That figure is higher than the trailers for other major titles also released last Thursday, including Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which was viewed 182 million times, and Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, with 77 million.

Almost 240 million people viewed the trailer on its first day, which is higher than any in Paramount’s history, and the fourth best for that 24-hour cycle, behind the trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home (355.5 million), and two trailers for Avengers: Endgame (289 million and 268 million respectively).

The trailer has also been a hit on social media, becoming the most shared trailer of the year from any studio on TikTok — with 400,000 shares. The closest runner up is Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion, whose second trailer was shared 185,000 times this year.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh film in the Transformers film franchise. While the first five were directed by Michael Bay, the 2018 spin-off, Bumblebee, was directed by Travis Knight — and widely seen as somewhat of a much-needed reboot. Following in its footsteps, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr, best-known for his work on the 2018 film, Creed II.

Based on the Transformers spin-off, Beast Wars, the film promises to deliver the action and spectacle the franchise is best known for. The plot is described as a “90s globetrotting adventure”, introducing a trio of new robotic creatures to the ongoing war between the Autobots, the protagonists, and Decepticons, the antagonists.

The new additions to the universe include the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons — the last of which appear seem to be in line with the Decepticons, as they hunt down Autobots and Maximals.

Set for release in the US on June 9, the film’s cast includes Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez and Tobe Nwigwe, alongside voice acting from Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Ron Perlman and Pete Davidson.