Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward at Warner Bros

Gal Gadot’s third outing as Wonder Woman won’t be going ahead at DC Studios.

It’s been revealed that in the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran being hired to lead the DC Extended Universe, the two have been working together to put a presentation to show Warner Bros Discovery chief executive David Zaslav what the franchise's future schedule will be.

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that director Patty Jenkins had recently submitted a draft of Wonder Woman 3 but that it “will not be moving forward" and "considered dead in its current incarnation.” It was reported that Warner Bros Pictures co-chairs and co-chief executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy broke the news to the filmmaker saying that the project — as it stands — did not fit in with the new plans.

The first Wonder Woman film, which was released in 2017, starred Gadot as the titular superhero. It opened to critical acclaim and earned $822.8 million at the box office. She returned for 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984 which received mixed reviews and made $169.6 million in cinemas.

On Tuesday, Gadot tweeted a “thank you” to fans, sharing that she “can’t wait for the next chapter.”

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU,” she tweeted.

However, it’s unclear whether the actress was aware of the film’s fate at the time of tweeting.

In August, the long-awaited Batgirl film, which was set to be broadcast on HBO Max later in the year, was shockingly shelved. With $90 million already spent, the superhero film by Moroccan-Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — who also directed Bad Boys for Life and two episodes of Ms Marvel — was already in post-production.