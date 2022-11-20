Quentin Tarantino reveals why he plans to stop making films

Academy Award-winning director and scriptwriter Quentin Tarantino’s 11th feature-length film will be his last.

Tarantino had already spoken of his plans to retire from movie-making earlier this year on the Real Time with Bill Maher show. However, while fans hoped that the celebrated director would have a change of heart, he recently doubled down on his decision in an interview on CNN’s Whose Talking to Chris Wallace?

“I’ve been doing it for 30 years. It’s time to wrap up the show,” Tarantino said. “I’m an entertainer, I want to leave you wanting more.”

Known for culture-shifting films such as Pulp Fiction starring John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman, and the American martial arts films Kill Bill, also starring Thurman, Tarantino also mentioned his concern at being “out of touch” with the movie industry.

“I don’t want to become this old man who is out of touch,” he admitted. “Already I’m feeling a bit like an old man who is out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now. And that’s what happens [in the industry], that’s exactly what happens.”

Quentin Tarantino's debut non-fiction book Cinema Speculation was released on November 1 and centres on films from the 1970s that influenced the director. Photo: AP

Tarantino is also in no hurry to start making his last unnamed movie and admits that the changing landscape of cinema is making him reassess how he approaches films. “Right now I don’t even know what a movie is,” he said.

“Is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie? Cause my last movie opened up in 3,000 theatres and played all over the world for a couple of months.”

Tarantino recently released his first non-fiction book Cinema Speculation. In the collection of essays, he writes about and analyses the films from his childhood and youth that influenced his 30-year career.

While promoting the book at an event in New York, Tarantino shared his plans to work in television again, with an unnamed eight-episode series reportedly due for release next year. The filmmaker had previously written and directed two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005 and has in the past discussed an interest in returning to television.