Quentin Tarantino to host film podcast with 'Pulp Fiction' co-writer Roger Avary

Quentin Tarantino is teaming up with his Pulp Fiction co-writer and former movie rental store colleague Roger Avary for a podcast dedicated to the golden age of VHS.

The longtime friends and collaborators met in 1983 while working at the Video Archives in Manhattan Beach, California.

The rental store was famous for its sprawling collection, which included some 8,000 VHS tapes and DVDs.

Tarantino purchased the collection when the store closed in 1995 — a year after he and Avary picked up the Oscar for best screenplay for Pulp Fiction.

Now, the duo are reuniting for a podcast that celebrates the Video Archives collection as well as the age-old VHS.

Tarantino and Avary will be rewatching and discussing the same tapes they used to recommend and rent out to customers, including 1974 sci-fi comedy Dark Star, 1979's Moonraker starring Roger Moore as James Bond and 1981 Mexican supernatural horror Demonoid.

The Video Archives Podcast - coming July 19th! https://t.co/jOXcCm5GPq — Rupert Pupkin (@bobfreelander) June 3, 2022

Tarantino and Avary say the podcast will inspect everything from “controversial Bond films to surprising exploitation flicks”.

The aim is to “expose listeners to movies they didn’t know they’d love, give awards to their favorites, and of course, rate the quality of the video transfer.”

The Video Archives Podcast will launch on SiriusXM’s podcast app Stitcher on July 19; it will also be available to stream on most podcasting platforms.

“We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS,” Tarantino and Avary said.

“Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today.

"So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-travelled back to the golden age of VHS.”