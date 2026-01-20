13 inspiring sessions you can still get tickets for at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Running from Wednesday until January 27 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Emirates Airline Festival of Literature returns for its 18th staging with more than 200 speakers from 40 countries.

The week-long programme spans literary and cultural discussions, workshops and masterclasses, bringing together authors from popular fiction and non-fiction to Arabic literature and poetry.

While several headline sessions have sold out, a number of talks and events across the programme still have tickets available.

Festival organisers say the breadth of the line-up remains central to its appeal. “The festival continues to inspire curiosity and foster connection, offering something for everyone,” said Ahlam Bolooki, chief executive of the Emirates Literature Foundation. “In a world that can feel divided or distracted, I invite you to join us and to pause, read and rediscover what unites us as humans on a shared journey.”

Below is a chronological guide to some of the most compelling sessions you can still book.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: Life Taught Me

A conversation marking Life Taught Me, the 2025 book by Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, offering reflections on leadership, governance and nation-building across six decades. The session, led by Dr Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi and Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, draws on personal insights from the UAE’s modern history and the lessons that have shaped its development, with simultaneous translation available.

Wednesday; 11.30am-12.30pm; free

Movie screening: Hoba (The Vile)

Majid Al Ansari returns to the director's chair after 10 years with Hoba. Photo: Image Nation. Photo: Image Nation Abu Dhabi

A screening of the Emirati horror film, which follows a young woman whose family life takes a disturbing turn, exploring fear, grief and psychological unease. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Majid Al Ansari, moderated by Hind Mezaina.

Thursday; 7.30pm-10pm; Dh50

Panels and Punchlines: Creating a One-Page Comic

A hands-on workshop introducing the fundamentals of comic storytelling, from panel layout and pacing to visual humour and punchlines. Participants will be guided through the creative process and leave with a completed one-page comic of their own.

Friday; 6pm-8pm; Dh100

Arabic Murder Mystery

A special storytelling session that blends crime, mystery and imagination. Egyptian author Mirna El Mahdy will double as a detective with a supernatural ability to communicate with the spirits of the deceased as she investigates a baffling case – and the audience is invited to try to solve the mystery before it's revealed.

Friday; 4pm-5pm; Dh100

Representation Matters

A discussion by paralympian Jessica Smith and Tia Watson of Team AngelWolf exploring why inclusive storytelling matters, particularly for young readers, and how authentic representation can shape empathy and self-understanding. The session looks at how books can better reflect real lives and diverse experiences.

Saturday; 10am-11am; Dh50

Sheikh Zayed Book Award

A session marking 20 years of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, reflecting on its evolution and its role in supporting literature, translation and cultural exchange. Speakers will examine how the award has helped shape the Arab literary landscape internationally.

Saturday; noon-1pm; Dh50

Paul Dolan: How to Stop Hating the People We Disagree With

Behavioural scientist Paul Dolan discusses why disagreement so often turns into hostility, and what research suggests about changing how we engage with opposing views. Drawing on his latest work, the session offers practical insights into belief, identity and social division.

Saturday; noon-1pm; Dh75

Language, Loss and the Politics of Belonging

Palestinian writer Plestia Alaqad will participate in the discussion. Photo: Plestia Alaqad

A wide-ranging conversation on exile, memory and identity, examining how language shapes belonging in times of displacement and conflict. Writers reflect on what is lost when languages fade – and what can still be reclaimed through storytelling.

Saturday; 1pm-2pm; Dh75

Jung Chang: Fly, Wild Swans

A rare appearance by the author of Wild Swans, revisiting the personal and political history that shaped one of the most influential memoirs of the past century. Chinese-British writer Chang will also discuss her latest book and the enduring legacy of family stories across generations.

Saturday; 2pm-3pm; Dh75

A Taste of India with Asma Khan

An immersive evening combining storytelling and food, as chef Asma Khan presents a six-course menu inspired by the seasons of Bengal. Between courses, Khan reflects on heritage, migration and the role of food in preserving culture and memory.

Saturday; 8pm-10pm; Dh425

Scott Turow: A Life in Crime

Scott Turow will discuss his latest book. Photo: Scott Turrow

The bestselling author and former prosecutor reflects on a career spent writing about law, justice and moral complexity. Turow discusses how real-world legal experience has shaped his fiction, from Presumed Innocent to his latest work.

Sunday; 11am-noon; Dh75

Shamma Al Bastaki: Stories From Old Dubai

A lyrical exploration of old Dubai, drawing on oral histories, memory and place. Emirati poet Shamma Al Bastaki reflects on how storytelling preserves the city’s past while offering new ways to understand its present.

Sunday; 2pm-3pm; Dh75

Nora Zeid: Book Cover Design for Beginners

A practical workshop introducing the basics of book cover design, from visual interpretation of a text to typography and composition. Participants will gain insight into how images and design choices shape a reader’s first impression of a book.

Sunday; 4pm-5.30pm; Dh100