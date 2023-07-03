Dubai father and disabled son cycle 100km a day for a month to spread inclusivity message

A dedicated Dubai father and son have completed an epic challenge to cycle 100km for 30 consecutive days to highlight the need for a more inclusive society.

Briton Nick Watson, 53, and his son Rio, 20, who has a rare chromosome disorder that affects his motor skills, covered a remarkable 3,075km around the cycle tracks of Al Qudra in Dubai in June.

Nick Watson pedalled a specially adapted 35kg bike, with Rio Watson in an accessible seat at the front.

They named the challenge RideWithRio.

They spent more than 130 hours on the road, covering the same distance as cycling from Dubai to Istanbul, climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest and consuming a staggering 55,000 calories.

The energy-sapping trek was organised by Team AngelWolf, a licensed non-profit foundation founded by the Watson family, including Nick's wife Delphine and daughter Tia, 16, who is also a triathlete.

The family moved to the UAE 25 years ago and set up Team AngelWolf to promote inclusivity through the concept of “inclusive impactivity”.

Speaking to The National, Nick Watson said the challenge pushed their limits.

“The consecutive days during June always takes its toll because of the weather. We started early to beat the heat. That was a massive priority, especially for Rio,” said Nick Watson.

“Every day, we would wake up at 2.15am and be on the bike by 3am. Rio absolutely loved it. Most of the days, he was up before I did.”

Nick Watson and son Rio, who has a chromosome disorder known as 1q44 deletion denovo, that affects his motor skills

Nick Watson said they biked four and a half hours every day to cover their daily 100km target.

The father said they would not have completed the challenge if his son's health was compromised.

Rio Watson has a chromosome disorder known as 1q44 deletion denovo that affects his motor skills.

“Rio is susceptible to seizures,” Nick Watson said.

“His health is top priority, which means I am checking on him throughout the ride. He has zero stress when we are on the bike. It is exactly the opposite.

“When we are moving, he is stimulated by what we do. He is safe, happy and content.”

Team AngelWolf has been participating in cycling, running and swimming challenges for 10 years.

Harnessing the power of sport

The father and son team took part in a 50km ultra marathon in 2021, to mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary. Siblings Rio and Tia Watson shot to fame when Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, pushed Rio’s running chair during the 2021 Dubai Run organised during the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

“We have so far done 500 races and covered almost 14,000km,” Nick Watson said.

“Sports is a lovely way to break down barriers and we are trying to promote the message of inclusivity by what we do.

“Sometimes families with children with disabilities feel a bit segregated. We want to encourage others to take part in these challenges or even go for a walk with their children, and feel accepted and included in the community.”

Sheikh Hamdan helps push a young Dubai Run participant in wheelchair

The RideWithRio challenge is part of a broader programme by Team AngelWolf called the “WolfPack Impact Talks”.

These talks, conducted Nick Watson and Tia, aim to promote inclusion within the community, and the cost of which is entirely covered by sponsorships.

Nick Watson's motivational talk shares the inspiring story of Rio and how Team AngelWolf was founded, the importance of overcoming attitudinal, social and physical barriers, and their role in opening doors to inclusion in sports and community events.

Tia, on the other hand, tailors her talk for younger students, discussing her journey as an inclusive athlete, her role as a caregiver and sister, and her Guinness World Record attempt with Rio.