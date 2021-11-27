Sheikh Hamdan helps push teenager with rare disorder in Dubai Run

Teen with motor skills condition is helped by Crown Prince of Dubai during 10km event

Patrick Ryan
Nov 27, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has helped a teenager with a rare disorder by pushing his running chair during the Dubai Run.

Rio Watson, 18, has a chromosome disorder known as 1q44 deletion denovo. This affects his motor skills but it has not stopped him from taking part in sporting events alongside his father, Nick.

His latest achievement was taking part in the 10-kilometre run on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday.

Rio and his sister Tia, a keen triathlete, were at the head of the run – part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge – when Sheikh Hamdan spotted them and began to push Rio in his running chair.

“This was a special moment that Rio and Tia will always remember, be honoured and grateful for,” Mr Watson said on Instagram.

“It was a beautiful example of inclusive impactivity.”

Read More
Climb with Rio: Dubai teenager to climb equivalent of Sydney Opera House with brother, 17, on her back

Rio’s sporting exploits show no sign of slowing down and he, along with his father, is taking part in a 50km ultra marathon on Thursday, December 2, to mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary.

The event is being organised by Team AngelWolf, which was set up by Mr Watson to encourage people to be more inclusive of those with disabilities as well as embracing their own health.

Image 1 of 14

One of Dubai's biggest thoroughfares was closed to traffic this morning, as tens of thousands of runners took part in the Dubai Run. Ruel Pableo / The National

Updated: November 27th 2021, 1:54 PM
DubaiUAESheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Hamdan helps push teenager with rare disorder in Dubai Run
An image that illustrates this article UAE enacts largest legal reform in its 50-year history
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 Dubai launches Dh95 pass for December including entry to Alicia Keys gig
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE records 68 new cases and no deaths