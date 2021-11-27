Sheikh Hamdan helps push teenager with rare disorder in Dubai Run

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has helped a teenager with a rare disorder by pushing his running chair during the Dubai Run.

Rio Watson, 18, has a chromosome disorder known as 1q44 deletion denovo. This affects his motor skills but it has not stopped him from taking part in sporting events alongside his father, Nick.

His latest achievement was taking part in the 10-kilometre run on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday.

Rio and his sister Tia, a keen triathlete, were at the head of the run – part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge – when Sheikh Hamdan spotted them and began to push Rio in his running chair.

“This was a special moment that Rio and Tia will always remember, be honoured and grateful for,” Mr Watson said on Instagram.

“It was a beautiful example of inclusive impactivity.”

Rio’s sporting exploits show no sign of slowing down and he, along with his father, is taking part in a 50km ultra marathon on Thursday, December 2, to mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary.

The event is being organised by Team AngelWolf, which was set up by Mr Watson to encourage people to be more inclusive of those with disabilities as well as embracing their own health.