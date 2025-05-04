A photo of Avicenna found in the Collection of Russian Academy of Sciences. Getty images
A photo of Avicenna found in the Collection of Russian Academy of Sciences. Getty images

Culture

Books

Avicenna’s legacy is global – so why has the Arab world forgotten him?

Life of the 11th-century polymath was discussed at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

May 04, 2025