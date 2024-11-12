The festival will run from January 29 to February 3, 2025, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Leslie Pableo for The National
The festival will run from January 29 to February 3, 2025, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Leslie Pableo for The National

Culture

Books

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2025 line-up includes Nobel Prize-winning author and local talent

American novelist Abraham Verghese and Diary of a Wimpy Kid writer included on speakers list

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

November 12, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit