Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2024 shortlists unveiled

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award has announced its shortlists for this year.

The award honours seven categories: Literature; Publishing and Technology; Translation; Contribution to the Development of Nations; Arab Culture in Other Languages; Young Author; and Editing of Arabic Manuscripts.

Awards for Children's Literature and Art & Literary Criticism will be omitted this year.

There were 4,240 submissions from 74 countries, including 19 Arab nations. It is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, a part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, of which Ali bin Tamim is the chairman.

The winners will be announced next month. The shortlists are below.

Literature

Fursa L-Gharam Akheer (A Chance for One Last Love) by Hassan Dawood, Lebanon

Al Halwani...Thulathiyat al-Fatimiyeen (Al Halwani: The Fatimid Trilogy) by Reem Bassiouney, Egypt

Nasheej al-Duduk (The Duduk’s Whimper) by Jalal Barjas, Jordan

Young Author

Na’eesh li-Nahki: Balaghat al-Takhyeel fi Kalila wa Dimna (Living to Narrate: The Eloquent Imagination in Kalīla wa-Dimna) by Mustapha Rajouane, Morocco

Simya’iyat al-Qira’a: Dirasa fi Shurooh Diwan al-Mutanabbi fi al-Qarn al-Sabe’ Hijri (The Semiotics of Reading: A Study of the Seventh Hijri Century Interpretation of the Al-Mutanabbi's Diwan), by Alawi Ahmed Al Malgami, Yemen

Al Mashhad al-Moriski: Sardiyat al-Tard fi al-Fikr al-Espani (The Morisco Landscape Narratives of Expulsion in Modern Spanish Thought), by Houssem Eddine Chachia, Tunisia

Translation

Al-Aalam Iradatan wa-Tamathulan (Die Welt als Wille und Vorstellung – The World: Will and Imagination), written by Arthur Schopenhauer, translated from German to Arabic by Said Tawfik, Egypt

Limatha Naqraa’ al-Adab al-Classiki? (Perche Leggere I Classici – Why Do We Read Classic Literature?), written by Italo Calvino, translated from Italian to Arabic by Dalal Naserallah, Kuwait

Al-Ilm al-Jadeed (La Scienza Nuova – The New Science), written by Giambattista Vico, translated from Italian to Arabic by Ahmed Somai, Tunisia

Contribution to the Development of Nations

Al-Asmaa’ al-Jughrafiya – Thakirat Ajyal (Geographical Names – Legacy of Generations), by Khalifa Alromaithi, UAE

Tareeq al-Hadatha Marra bi-Dimashq (Tramway Railway: The Path of Modernity Passed Through Damascus), by Sami Marwan Moubayed, Syria/UK

Al-Arabiya Lughat al-Aayn: Dirasa Dalaliya Uurfaniya (The Arabic Language: A Study of Cognitive Semantics), by Fatima Bakouch, Tunisia

Arab Culture in Other Languages

The Formation of Post-Classical Philosophy in Islam by Frank Griffel

On Earth or in Poems: The Many Lives of al-Andalus by Eric Calderwood

Warum es kein islamisches Mittelalter gab (Why There Was No Islamic Middle Ages) by Thomas Bauer

La letteratura d’adab (The Literature of Adab) by Antonella Ghersetti

Louis Massignon et la mystique musulmane: Analyse d’une contribution à l’islamologie (Louis Massignon and Islamic mysticism: An analysis of a contribution to Islamology) by Florence Ollivry

Editing of Arabic Manuscripts

Sharh Diwan Thi-Al Rimma li Abi al-Hasan Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali bin Kharouf Al-Eshbili Al-Andalusi (Interpretation of the Diwan of Thi Al Rimma by Abi Al Hassan Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali bin Kharouf Al-Eshbili Al-Andalusi) by Awad bin Mohammed Salem Al Daheel Al Awlaqi, Saudi Arabia

Al-Fawa’id al-Sunniya fi al-Rihla al-Madaniya wal-Rumiya, Tathkirat al-Nahrawali (Sunni Benefits in the Madani and Roman Journey Nahrawali Diary) by Al-Mahdi Eid Al-Rawadieh, Jordan

Safinat al-Mulk wa-Nafisat al-Fulk (Shehab al-Din) al-Muwashah wa-Musiqa al-Maqam al-Natiqa bil-Arabiya bayn al-Tantheer wal-Maras (The Ship of Possession and the Precious Ship (Shehab al-Din) Muwashah and Arabic-speaking Maqam Music between Theory and Practice) by Mustafa Said, Egypt

Publishing and Technology

The International Youth Library (Internationale Jugendbibliothek) in Munich – Germany

Spanish National Research Council (Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas) – Spain

Bayt Elhekma for Creative Industries – China

Finjan Podcast – Saudi Arabia

More information is available at zayedaward.ae