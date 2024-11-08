Seven sessions not to miss at Sharjah International Book Fair

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/11/07/sharjah-international-book-fair-2024/" target="_blank">Sharjah International Book Fair</a>, which is running until November 17 under the theme of It Starts With a Book, is presenting readers and the culturally curious with an expansive programme of sessions. Topics being covered at the Expo Centre Sharjah include health, fiction, culture and history featuring renowned authors and experts from the region and beyond. Here are <i>The National’s</i> picks for seven sessions to not miss this year. <b>November 9, noon to 3pm</b> Bestselling author Tess Gerritsen, known for <i>Call After Midnight</i>, <i>Harvest</i> and <i>The Surgeon</i>, is celebrated for her popular crime thriller series featuring protagonist homicide detective Jane Rizzoli. In this special workshop and session, the author will delve into the main aspects of thriller writing from generating initial ideas to developing plots and characters and finishing the novel off with a gripping ending. <b>November 9, 5pm to 6pm</b> How does reading help raise awareness of one of the biggest issues of our time? This session will focus on how reading can educate and influence people’s attitudes and the actions they choose to take towards conserving the world’s resources, safeguarding the environment, and fostering community involvement in sustainable initiatives. There will also be a strong focus on the links between reading, education, and critical thinking, as well as how books and other printed materials can promote long-term sustainable development. <b>November 9, 9pm to 10pm</b> Renowned Bulgarian writer, poet and playwright <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/05/24/georgi-gospodinovs-time-shelter-first-bulgarian-book-to-win-international-booker-prize/" target="_blank">Georgi Gospodinov</a> won the International Booker Prize last year for his novel <i>Time Shelter</i> will discuss his unique narrative style, which fuses fiction and poetry. It’s a style that has lent itself to the themes and motifs Gospodinov grapples with such as memory, time and the human condition. <b>November 11, 6.15pm to 7.15pm</b> Has there been a more influential route than the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/07/british-museum-silk-roads-exhibition-london/" target="_blank">Silk Road</a>, which connected East Asia and the Mediterranean? This session with British historian and writer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/06/02/historian-peter-frankopan-on-the-ways-the-past-can-inform-understanding-of-climate-change/" target="_blank">Peter Frankopan</a> and Algerian novelist Amin Zaoui will explore its rich historical significance and allure in both fiction and non-fiction, where they will discuss stories of cultural exchange, adventure, and discovery that still resonate today. <b>November 12, 5pm to 6pm</b> In our tech-driven digital age, an important topic parents are still navigating through is the dangers of video games on children. This session will highlight the effects on children’s health and behaviour with a focus on both psychological and physical health risks from excessive gaming. Appropriate games for children will also be discussed that can help with the development of little ones. <b>November 12, 7.15pm to 8.15pm</b> Mindfulness can really transform how we eat and in turn how we feel. Lynn Rossy, a health psychologist and author of two mindfulness books, and Nilly Shams, a clinical nutrition and public health consultant, will discuss the importance of mindfulness practices and how they can aid people in cultivating habits around a healthier relationship with food. Sharing their own personal experiences and research findings, they will discuss decreasing emotional eating and enhancing awareness of hunger. <b>November 15, 6pm to 7pm</b> The artistic heritage of Emirati folk art is rich and diverse across mediums, from the fine arts to performances. This session will present how researchers and institutions have been working to document and archive Emirati folk art across the spectrum to preserve and educate the public on a mainstream and institutional level now and in the future. <i>Sharjah International Book Fair runs until November 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah. More information about its sessions are available of the fair's website</i>