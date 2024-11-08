Sharjah International Book Fair runs until November 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Pawan Singh / The National
Sharjah International Book Fair runs until November 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Pawan Singh / The National

Culture

Books

Seven sessions not to miss at Sharjah International Book Fair

Highlights include how to write your own thriller and understanding your relationship with food

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

November 08, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit