Al-Quds Al-Arabi daily newspaper confirmed the death of Elias Khoury on Sunday. AP
Al-Quds Al-Arabi daily newspaper confirmed the death of Elias Khoury on Sunday. AP

Culture

Books

Elias Khoury: Seven must-read books by the late Lebanese novelist

The celebrated writer, who died on Sunday, frequently explored themes of conflict and the Palestinian cause in his work

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 16, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit