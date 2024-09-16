Elias Khoury: Seven must-read books by the late Lebanese novelist

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/lebanese-author-elias-khoury-i-feel-that-we-are-beyond-despair-1.777514" target="_blank">Elias Khoury</a>, who died on Sunday aged 76, was a leading voice in the Arabic literary scene. He had been battling illness and was hospitalised several times in the past year, an Arabic newspaper he worked for said. Through his prolific work as a novelist, journalist, playwright and critic across different genres, he was dedicated to exploring themes around collective memory, war, exile and trauma. He was also unwavering in his support for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/18/us-must-act-on-palestinian-statehood-before-its-too-late-former-pm-says/" target="_blank">Palestinian cause</a> and his perspective as a storyteller is the reason why his novels have been widely read in the Arab world and why many of them have been translated into languages such as English, French and Hebrew. With 15 novels, two short story collections, five non-fiction books, three plays, two screenplays and countless articles, it’s hard to know where to start with a writer of Khoury’s calibre. Here are <i>The National's</i> top picks. Set amid the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/12/15/documentary-the-soil-and-the-sea-daniele-rugo-lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese Civil War</a>, which lasted from 1975 to 1990, <i>Little Mountain</i> is told from the perspectives of three characters – a Joint Forces fighter, a distressed civil servant and an elusive figure who is part fighter, part intellectual. The story takes the reader into Beirut through the perspectives of the three characters as the civil war unfolds. Khoury explores concepts of fractured identity, through thoughtful and poetic language and a repetitive and fragmented storytelling motif as Lebanon’s people and landscape are transformed by conflict. The novel was praised by critics for its unique narrative style where Khoury blends aesthetic and political dimensions in the story and pokes fun at notions of national identity. Little Gandhi has been shot dead at his shoeshine box outside the American University in Beirut. In the novel's following chapters, more than 100 characters uses stories within stories to look into his life and death while exploring the meaning of life and humanity. Narrated by an ageing sex worker named Alice, her retelling not only creates multiple layers within the novel but acts as a frame intertwining the multitude of characters and stories to explore themes of violence, poverty and war. This is one of the first of Khoury’s novels that looks directly at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It tells the story of Jurji Khairy, a Lebanese monk who is murdered in Jerusalem using interwoven, non-linear stories from three main characters. Jurji's tale is discovered by the narrator of the novel who then takes the reader into other stories, chiefly of Faysal, an 11-year-old Palestinian who witnesses the massacre of his family; and Widad, a Circassian girl kidnapped from Azerbaijan and sold into servitude in Beirut. Set against the backdrops of the Dead Sea, Jerusalem and the Shatilla Refugee Camp, Khoury weaves together human stories within broader historical and cultural contexts. Considered Khoury's best work by many, <i>Gate of the Sun </i>details the experiences of Palestinian refugees since the Nakba. The story is set in a refugee camp in Lebanon where the narrator Khalil lives. He's a doctor who was raised by Yunes, a Palestinian freedom fighter who is currently in a coma. Khalil tells stories to Yunes by his hospital bed in the hopes of reviving him. His stories include various intimate details of Palestinian daily life and the Palestinian experience of displacement, within significant historical moments such as the formation of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Lebanese Civil War. The novel was adapted into a film in 2004 by Egyptian director Yousry Nasrallah. Yalo is a young man who grew up on the streets of Beirut during the Lebanese Civil War. After getting caught up with a dangerous gang, he is forced to confess to crimes he didn’t commit and is imprisoned. In jail, Yalo begins to write and rewrite the story of his life and his family’s past to remember who he is. It’s another complex narrative from Khoury, where stories within stories take on a life of their own, all of them powerful, poignant and interconnected, delving into themes of identity, trauma and scars left by war. Adam Dannoun is a Palestinian man who is grappling with who he is after emigrating to New York. Starting from his childhood in Lydda, Palestine, during the Nakba to leaving his family and surviving outside of his homeland, the harrowing story is filled with poignant details. Structured as a collection of notebooks, which were allegedly written by Adam, <i>Children of the Ghetto </i>focuses on the experience of the individual to reflect the broader Palestinian narrative and struggle.