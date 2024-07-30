Libyan author HIsham Mattar. Andolou Agency
Libyan author HIsham Mattar. Andolou Agency

Culture

Books

British-Libyan novelist Hisham Matar in 2024 Booker Prize longlist

My Friends follows the enduring friendship between two Libyans who meet in the UK at a protest

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

30 July, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit