Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international publishing industry to support his embattled country in the face of escalating bombardment by Russian forces.

In a recorded message to delegates at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Thursday, ahead of Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska's physical visit on Saturday, Zelenskyy warned against complacency as the Russia-Ukraine war continues into its eighth month.

In a speech recorded a day earlier, according to organisers Federation of European Publishers, Zelenskyy began by highlighting Iran’s deepening alliance with Russia.

Iranian kamikaze drones have been reportedly used by Russian forces to damage vital infrastructure across Kyiv.

“Two countries, although they were regularly present before: Russia and Iran.

“They become less present in the field of culture and at the same time more present where everything gets destroyed, not only culture but life and its essentials,” he said.

“I keep receiving reports about the targets hit by Iranian attack drones that Russia is buying.

“Power stations, water pipelines, ports and railway stations, warehouses with humanitarian aid, residential buildings, schools — anything that can become a target for them.”

Zelenskyy urged authors and publishers to highlight stories of resilience and terror faced by Ukrainian citizens caught up in the conflict.

“Do everything possible for Europeans to know how many people lost their lives, struggling for rights and basic respect that each of you have been granted since you were born,” he said.

“Create, publish and distribute books about those who were weakening Europe with their decisions, stimulated by corruption or simple indifference.”

A book in Chinese featuring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair. EPA

Zelenskyy hailed the power of the written word for its capacity to provide vital current information and record history as a warning against further human conflict.

“Books, documentary scripts, articles, reports — these are the answers,” he said.

“I invite all of you to Ukraine — publishers, authors, business people and public figures, educators and journalists.

“Take a look at what our people are going through, what we managed to gain, what are the threats we are still facing. Witness it and tell about it.”

This is a message increasingly resonating with European publishers.

As part of the session, Federation of European Publishers president Peter Kraus vom Cleff described how the sector has rallied in support of Ukrainian publishers through publishing local authors, grants, trade fair participation and training courses.

Ukraine has a collective stand in Frankfurt representing more than 100 publishing professionals and authors.

Russia's participation at this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair is suspended.

"We are facilitating the work of Ukrainian publishers and other professionals on preparations for the reconstruction of their publishing sector," he said.

"We need to stand together to support our Ukraine colleagues. Let us help them, network with them, translate their literature and lobby for them in Brussels and in our respective capitals. And let’s donate money to function the reconstruction of the Ukrainian book sector.”