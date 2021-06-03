From Ireland to Gaza: Irish artists beam message of solidarity to Palestine

It was a message of solidarity via light. On Wednesday, a group of Irish artists and filmmakers shone an image of support to Gaza by projecting its name on to the Cliffs of Moher.

Their design was simple – the word "Gaza" in bold letters, with a heart. It was beamed on to the seaside cliffs that look out towards the Atlantic Ocean.

Named From Ireland with Love, the group behind the initiative includes artists, photographers, filmmakers, humanitarian workers, lighting technicians and event organisers from County Clare in Ireland, who worked with local farmers to document the scene.

“The image is a symbol of both grief and empathy, and is particularly addressed to children in Gaza, both those who were killed and those who survived the killing of the rest of their families,” the group wrote in an announcement.

From Ireland with Love made special mention of the children who had survived the aerial bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces that took place over 11 days in mid-May.

“Amongst many others, the image is dedicated to survivors 6-year-old Suzy Ishkontana, 5-month-old Omar al-Hadidi and 10-year-old Aziz Al-Kolak,” said the statement.

"It is also dedicated to Rola, Hala and Yara Al-Kolak, all under 12 years old, who were receiving trauma and psycho-social supports via the Norwegian Refugee Council in the months leading up to their recent deaths."

Israeli air strikes killed more than 250 people in Gaza, 68 of which were children.

The projection also aims to help raise funds for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), which offers medical and humanitarian support in Gaza.

Among those involved in From Ireland with Love's initiative were documentary filmmakers and first responders who had spent time in Palestine. One of them, Dearbhla Glynn, a filmmaker and artist, had worked on a film in Gaza and currently lives near the Cliffs of Moher.

"For those we mourn and those who survive," Glynn wrote on Instagram. "We projected grass roots solidarity and deep respect, symbolically, as a lighthouse in the storms of injustice, or – as a friend put it – as a 'beam of love'."

In a separate statement, she also acknowledged the wave of solidarity that has spread across Ireland for Palestine over the past few weeks. “We wanted to add to the responses already organised across the country, using the medium of visual art,” she said.

The solidarity between Ireland and Palestine is a long-standing one, gaining strength in the 1960s, particularly following the 1967 Arab-Israeli War that turned up to 325,000 Palestinians into refugees.

It was also in the late 1960s that The Troubles, a period of conflict in Northern Ireland between Unionists who wanted to retain ties to Great Britain and Irish Republicans, who sought a united Ireland free from British rule, began.

In 1980, Ireland endorsed the establishment of a Palestinian state, making it the first European Union (EU) member state to do so. In May, the Irish government once again became the first in the EU to condemn what it called "de facto annexation" of Palestinian land by Israel.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What is Genes in Space? Genes in Space is an annual competition first launched by the UAE Space Agency, The National and Boeing in 2015. It challenges school pupils to design experiments to be conducted in space and it aims to encourage future talent for the UAE’s fledgling space industry. It is the first of its kind in the UAE and, as well as encouraging talent, it also aims to raise interest and awareness among the general population about space exploration.

MATCH INFO Northern Warriors 92-1 (10 ovs) Russell 37 no, Billings 35 no Team Abu Dhabi 93-4 (8.3 ovs) Wright 48, Moeen 30, Green 2-22 Team Abu Dhabi win by six wickets

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

