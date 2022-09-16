Vantage Point Sharjah returns and showcases pieces from 66 artists

It is a milestone for any art exhibition to celebrate its 10th iteration and Vantage Point Sharjah is marking that occasion.

The annual photography exhibition opens on Friday at Sharjah Art Foundation’s Al Hamriyah Studios. It will be running until December 11. Works by 66 artists from 34 countries were selected for the exhibition from more than 450 applications.

The open call for Vantage Point Sharjah 10 invited works that showcase visual storytelling and the art form's ability to capture social realities from multiple perspectives.

'Najmeh Kazazi' by Maryam Firuzi will be shown at Vantage Point Sharjah 10. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation

The Vantage Point Photography Award, running in conjunction with the exhibition, will honour five of the participating photographers.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $5,000. The four runners-up will each receive $1,500. The jury this year comprises of acclaimed photographers Solmaz Daryani, Lamya Gargash and Sohrab Hura.

Launched in 2013 with the aim of commemorating photography as an artistic medium, the exhibition has since evolved into a dynamic platform that embraces multiple approaches, from photojournalism and photo essays to experimental works in both digital and analogue formats.

Last year, photographs by more than 50 artists were featured in the exhibition. The photographs were displayed under four novel categories — photojournalism and documentary, conceptual, experimental and staged photography.

Instead of being organised according to category, however, the long hallways of Al Hamriyah Studios, which border a central open-air courtyard, were lined with differing photographs that blended narratives and themes.

The exhibition has previously focused on themes such as architecture and urban landscape, portraiture and performance.

Vantage Point Sharjah is free to attend. However, advance registration is required at sharjahart.org

Scroll the gallery below to see the artworks from Vantge Point Sharjah 9