DIFC Art Nights returns this week with digital art showcase

DIFC Art Nights will return on Thursday for a two-day showcase.

Themed “The Future is Here”, the 13th event will feature outdoor installations and works with a futurist bend around Gate Village, as well as digital artworks and NFTs. Held twice a year, the event typically showcases artworks by local and international artists.

Among the galleries within the financial centre is Artiana Gallery, presenting its first NFT exhibition by Sakti Burman. The Indian artist fills his canvasses with scenes of folklore and legend, borrowing techniques from fresco painting and Ajanta murals in India. Burman’s oil paintings, curated for the show The Mythical Metaverse, have been converted to NFTs and minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

Works by digital artist Christopher Florentino, who goes by the moniker Flore, will also be shown across Gate Village. Fusing pop and street art, Flore creates urban cubist works, layering abstract sculptural forms with graffiti scrawls.

In addition, Art World Creation Dubai will debut the work of Jake Michael Singer. A multidisciplinary artist, he works with photography, paper art and sculpture.

On the second night of DIFC Art Nights, one of the South African artist’s signature bird-like sculptures will be revealed and becomes part of DIFC’s permanent outdoor displays. Using stainless steel and found objects, Singer moulds dramatic winged creatures in pieces which border the figurative and abstract.

Having exhibited around the world, including South Africa, Canada, Turkey and Germany, Singer will exhibit his work in the UAE for the first time.

DIFC galleries will also be presenting exhibitions within their spaces, including Opera Gallery, which is currently presenting a show themed around abstraction and Tabari Artspace, which features a solo exhibition of Hashel Al Lamki’s new body of work.

Other galleries include Sconci Art Gallery and the showrooms for Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

DIFC Art Nights will begin from 6pm onwards.