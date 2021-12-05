Swizz Beatz shows art installation at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Art Promenade

A regal-looking golden falcon is now part of the Jeddah coastline.

The one-of-a-kind sculpture by Kwest is visible for kilometres along the blue waters of Jeddah Corniche.

It is the first installation of the much-anticipated Jeddah Art Promenade. The beachfront boulevard by Sela will feature art woven into a leisure, hospitality and retail district that is scheduled for completion in the next few months.

The first installation to be revealed was selected by Swizz Beatz. The American record producer, real name Kasseem Daoud Dean, may be known for his work in the music industry – or for being half of a power couple with wife Alicia Keys – but he’s also a connoisseur of all things art, and the owner of one of the world’s largest collections.

In November, he launched Good Intentions, a consultancy, with business partner Noor Taher, to assemble creative talent and lead projects across the sector.

Their first project is four monumental sculptures at the Jeddah Art Promenade during the F1 Saudi Formula Grand Prix until Sunday.

The first statue is the falcon by Kwest. Three more – by Drift, Javid Jah and Janet Echelman – will be unveiled in the days ahead.

"We've always wanted to work with the gatekeepers in that arena and knew Sela would be a partner aligned with our vision at Good Intentions. This is just a scratch on the surface – we’re only going bigger and more disruptive from here,” Swizz Beatz says of the launch.

“The 'Wusul' [Arrival] installation from artist Kwest is a powerful statement of energy and creativity taking flight, said Shihana Alazzaz, Sela chairwoman and general counsel to the Public Investment Fund.

"We at Sela are thrilled to be working with Swizz Beatz and the Good Intentions team, headed by homegrown lead Noor Taher, to give vital art a platform, with special thanks to the organisers of Jeddah Season for making all of this possible.

“With more than a dozen installations planned, the Jeddah Art Promenade will blaze a trail down our beautiful coast, offering visitors a visceral cultural experience and creating a landmark worthy of our nation’s vision.”