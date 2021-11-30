Jeddah circuit ready for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - in pictures

The kingdom gets set for inaugural F1 event

The National
Nov 30, 2021

AP Photo

A boy hugs a racing car promoting the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

AFP

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, speaks to press ahead of the race.

AFP

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host the first ever F1 race in Saudi Arabia from December 3 to 5.

AFP

The final preparations have been made and the circuit is ready for action.

AFP

The high-speed street circuit has been built especially for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

AFP

The circuit is the first to use the 5G network, the fastest wireless communications technology currently available.

AFP

It aims to help fans immerse themselves in the action on a never-experienced-before level.

AFP

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, to diversify its economy, reduce its dependence on oil and raise the country's profile as a tourist destination.

AP Photo

A warm welcome awaits F1 teams, staff and fans at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.

Updated: November 30th 2021, 8:00 AM
F1 Grand PrixFormula 1 Motor RacingSaudi ArabiaJeddah
