See colourful artworks by 8 artists of determination in Dubai

Eight young artists of determination will have their artworks shown at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown next week, the culmination of a four-week programme in partnership with non-profit Heroes of Hope and ArtistPals.

The event, which is running as part of the hotel’s Art Series, will take place on Sunday from 7pm to 9pm, and world-famous British artist Sacha Jafri will attend.

The artists involved include self-taught Emirati Badr Abbas, British-born Belinda Freeman, Iranian visual artist Asareh Ebrahimpour, Franco-Algerian-Spanish embroiderer Chloe Robin and French artist Anne-Laure Roy.

Take a look through the photo gallery above to see some of the works that will be on display.

“We are very delighted to partner with Heroes of Hope as we together create a space for people of determination to develop their artistic capabilities and be proud of what they’ve created as they showcase their art for all the residents across the city,” said Laura Eggleton, general manager of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.

“Not only does this initiative give them a sense of accomplishment, but the funds derived through the sale of the painting are donated to the charity for enhancing further talents and achieving their individual dreams.”

Anyone can attend the event, all you need to do is RSVP via this link.

Non-profit Heroes of Hope UAE was founded by Hollie Murphy, who ran seven marathons in seven emirates in seven days, to offer sports programmes and events to people with disabilities of all ages.