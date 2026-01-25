Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Quoz Arts Fest at Alserkal Avenue

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited Quoz Arts Fest during its 14th event, touring venues across Alserkal Avenue and the wider Al Quoz Creative Zone.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed met artists, cultural practitioners and members of the creative community, and viewed a number of installations and projects presented as part of the festival.

As part of the tour, he visited the Fiker Institute, an interdisciplinary think tank from Dubai, where he was briefed on its work across global governance, diplomacy, climate security and cultural policy.

He also visited Concrete, where Tape Dubai, a large-scale immersive installation by the art and architecture collective Numen/For Use, is being presented. The installation forms part of the collective’s international Tape series, previously shown in cities including Paris, Tokyo, Moscow and Milan.

Built from elastic tape stretched and layered across architectural spaces, the work is designed to be physically navigated by visitors, blurring the boundaries between sculpture, architecture and performance. During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met members of the collective behind the project.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stopped at the Fiker Institute. Wam

Quoz Arts Fest, now in its 14th year, runs this weekend across Alserkal Avenue, bringing together home-grown and international artists in a programme that includes installations, live music, performances, exhibitions, film screenings, food concepts and family-focused activities.

This year’s event places a particular focus on practices that encourage movement, listening and collective engagement in public space. The music and performance programme includes appearances by Palestinian hip-hop group Dam and Lebanese singer-songwriter Yasmine Hamdan, alongside genre-blending performances by TootArd and Gayathri Krishnan.

A series of spoken-word and music performances, titled From the Lips to the Moon, curated by Pouya Ehsaei and Tara Fatehi, has been created especially for the festival, while choreographer Jean-Baptiste Andre presents Floe, a performance staged within a sculptural installation designed by Vincent Lamouroux.

Throughout the weekend, Stage 2.0 will host emerging musicians and performers, providing a platform for experimentation and collaboration, with a focus on talent from the UAE and the region.

The 14th Quoz Arts Fest runs this weekend in Alserkal Avenue. Wam

The festival’s community programme includes the return of Reel Palestine, in partnership with Cinema Akil, featuring screenings of independent Palestinian films alongside a souk of more than 50 vendors offering crafts, design objects and food rooted in Palestinian heritage.

Family programming is centred at Jossa Warehouse 45, with a dedicated children’s area featuring sensory-led play environments and interactive installations.

Additional programming includes a multimedia presentation by Mawaheb showcasing work by adults of determination, as well as curated pop-ups, warehouse takeovers and food concepts spread across the district.

Tickets for Quoz Arts Fest 2026 are available via Platinumlist, with free entry for visitors under 18 and over 60. Day passes are priced at Dh100 for other attendees.