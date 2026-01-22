President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, discussed the UAE's vision for the future during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

They reviewed national initiatives aimed at advancing the UAE's development and efforts to further boost its global standing, in a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati, also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The President and the Dubai Ruler regularly convene to assess the UAE's priorities and future ambitions and explore ways to enhance the quality of life of citizens and residents.

The latest gathering was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; and a number of other senior officials.