Sheikh Mohamed hails UAE as innovation hub on visit to Abu Dhabi's Umex

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday visited a major Abu Dhabi exhibition putting autonomous vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence in the spotlight.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the significant strides being made to harness cutting-edge technologies across defence, civil and commercial sectors during his tour of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (Umex) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTex) 2026, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The UAE leader inspected a number of national and international company pavilions and was told of advances being made in a number of key areas − from training and simulation to unmanned aerial vehicles and smart systems.

He stressed the importance of both events as global platforms for dialogue and the exchange of knowledge in fields crucial to future development and reinforced the UAE's position as a hub for technology and innovation.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of senior officials.

The two exhibitions − which concluded on Thursday − featured an array of live demonstrations of unmanned vehicles on land, air and sea, have welcomed more than 375 companies from across the world and brought together experts, decision-makers and industry leaders from 38 countries.

