Pedestrian and cyclist-friendly action plan boosts connectivity in Dubai's Al Quoz Creative Zone

Dubai is putting art at the heart of a pedestrian-friendly master plan aimed at boosting connectivity and reducing reliance on cars in a leading creative district.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority on Friday announced the completion of a package of key infrastructure projects for Al Quoz Creative Zone, including a pedestrian and cycle bridge on Al Manara Street adorned with a colourful mural.

The bridge, which has been designed to blend in with its artistic surroundings, is 45m long and includes two access ramps, each extending 210m.

Three mobility hubs − which will accommodate last-mile transport such as e-scooters and e-bikes − have also been delivered, along with pedestrian and cycling tracks and other mobility routes spanning 4km.

The projects will improve travel between Al Quoz Creative Zone, Onpassive Metro Station and Al Quoz Bus Station, allowing for people to stay on the move in various modes of transport, say officials.

Dubai's government launched the Al Quoz Creative Zone in 2021, to serve as a centre for creative businesses − including those involved in the visual arts, cinema, music and cultural heritage.

“The completion of the mobility projects reflects RTA’s approach to building an integrated transport system that facilitates movement, reduces reliance on private vehicles, and enhances urban mobility efficiency in a way that serves residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

“Connecting Al Quoz Creative Zone to Al Safa Metro Station [Onpassive Metro Station] and Al Quoz Bus Station, along developing an integrated network of pedestrian, cycling and individual mobility routes, forms part of RTA’s commitment to delivering people-centric mobility solutions that enhance quality of life across Dubai.

“The pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Manara Street represents a valuable addition that enhances safety and traffic flow, while reinforcing the priority given to pedestrians and sustainable mobility.

“Meanwhile, the mobility hubs and internal pathways contribute to creating a connected, accessible urban environment that encourages walking and social interaction,” added Mr Al Tayer.

Creative vision

The RTA is also pushing ahead with plans to implement the Super Blocks project in the creative zone, which will introduce flexible urban spaces to host artistic events and cultural festivals.

This scheme will enable the temporary closure of selected streets, which will be transformed into pedestrian-only areas where culture lovers can gather.

Once such event to take advantage of the initiative is Al Quoz Arts Festival, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

The transport projects are part of a comprehensive strategy to establish an integrated creative hub that caters to creative-minded talents and entrepreneurs from around the world.

“The Super Blocks project also supports targets of Dubai Urban Plan 2040 by embedding the 20-Minute City concept, enabling people to access work, services, and leisure within a compact and well-connected urban setting,” said Mr Al Tayer.

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said Al Quoz Creative Zone is central to the emirate's ambitions to harness creativity as a key economic driver.

“Through Al Quoz Creative Zone, Dubai has established a model that supports and empowers creatives, entrepreneurs, and investors while encouraging innovation,” she said.

“The completion of soft mobility and transport integration projects will further enhance the zone’s appeal.”

Major expansion

The master plan for Al Quoz Creative Zone seeks to increase the number of workers in creative fields from 900 to 20,000.

When the wide-ranging project is complete, the zone will also be able to accommodate 8,000 residents and attract around 33,000 visitors a day.

Officials say the project will deliver a tenfold increase in studio and workshop spaces, a threefold expansion of leisure and support facilities and a 30 per cent rise in leasable areas.

Authorities are also to establish integrated live-work environments, with 2,900 affordable housing units to be provided for creatives.

Alleys in the district will be turned into shaded outdoor areas, with an array of recreational facilities, public plazas and shared open spaces.

The master plan will also see sculptures, murals and dedicated art routes dotted along the zone to enhance the visitor experience.