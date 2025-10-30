Dubai art space aims to become laboratory for experimentation and new ideas

Dubai’s cultural landscape will expand this November with the opening of Dom Art Projects, a private art institution in Al Khayat Avenue within Al Quoz Creative Zone. Founded by Anna Pumpyanskaya and Alisa Bagdonaite, the platform aims to reshape how contemporary art is produced, exhibited and discussed in the UAE.

Opening on November 27, Dom Art Projects will combine an exhibition hall, artist residency studios and an art and culture bookshop, alongside workshops, tours and talks.

Pumpyanskaya says Dom Art Projects fills a crucial gap in the city’s creative ecosystem. “Dubai’s cultural landscape is dynamic and rapidly growing, yet it still has room for mid-scale, independent platforms that connect artistic production, research and discourse in a continuous way,” she says.

“Many spaces focus either on exhibition-making or on commercial representation, while fewer offer the kind of environment that supports artists and curators in developing ideas from concept to realisation.”

She describes Dom as a connector and a laboratory for ideas that might evolve into exhibitions or publications. “Rather than duplicating existing models, we see Dom as complementary to the city’s institutions and galleries. It is designed to be a site where knowledge is produced, shared and transformed, where experimentation coexists with reflection and collaboration.”

Space for dialogue and discovery

Founders Anna Pumpyanskaya, left, and Alisa Bagdonaite. Photo: Dom Art Projects

The name Dom translates to “always” in the Emirati dialect, a concept reflected in the institution’s ethos of continuity and connection. Its founders see it as both a sanctuary and an engine for creative growth.

“Dom Art Projects represents everything I have done as a curator and art manager,” says Bagdonaite. “It is both a magic factory and a spaceship, a place of full-cycle art production that generates knowledge through books, lectures and activations, while supporting the artistic and curatorial processes that lead to new artworks and ideas.”

Pumpyanskaya adds that the project stems from her evolution as a collector. “For me, collecting has never been about objects. It has been about relationships, processes and care,” she says. “Creating this space reflects my belief that collecting is not passive but an active form of engagement. It is a way to support artists intellectually and materially, and to create conditions where new art can emerge.”

Curatorial vision for the present

Dmitriy Morozov, also known as Vtol, will have his work displayed at Dom's first exhibition. Photo: Dom Art Projects

Bagdonaite, who serves as chief curator, explains that Dom’s programming will be guided by dialogue rather than fixed themes. “We aim to build our work around meaningful intersections,” she says. “We have areas of interest such as ecological art, women’s perspectives, abstract minimalism and scientific or technological art, but we remain open to curatorial intuition and the needs of our communities. Our goal is not merely to meet expectations, but to evolve and exceed them.”

That philosophy shapes Dom’s inaugural exhibition, which explores the concept of time, a reflection of the space’s spirit of continuity. The show features Japanese artist Michiko Tsuda, known for immersive installations exploring perception and presence, and Dmitriy Morozov, a transdisciplinary artist who goes by the name Vtol, whose project Takir examines geological time and environmental change through robotics and sound.

Collaboration at the core

Dom Art Projects is conceived not just as a gallery, but also as an active hub of collaboration. Its first major initiative is a partnership with Bayt Al Mamzar, the independent arts space, to launch an open call inviting emerging UAE-based artists to apply for a residency studio at Dom. The call is open until November 20, offering participants studio space, mentorship and community engagement opportunities.

“Art residencies are among the most effective ways to support emerging talent,” says Bagdonaite. “They allow artists to gain experience, work in a different environment, meet collaborators and grow as professionals. We want to create an open, nurturing environment that encourages free communication and horizontal collaboration. This is what Dubai needs most today.”

The institution’s three studios will host a rotating roster of visiting curators, writers and creatives. Educational initiatives will include artist-led workshops, guided tours and talks, creating a dialogue that extends beyond the exhibition space.

Defining moment for Dubai’s art scene

For Pumpyanskaya, Dom’s arrival aligns with a pivotal stage in Dubai’s art scene. “Over the past decade, the city has built strong institutional foundations such as art centres, fairs and galleries, but what we are seeing now is a shift towards content, experimentation and depth,” she says. “There is a growing appetite for spaces that encourage thinking, research and dialogue, not just visibility. Launching Dom now feels right because Dubai is ready for new models of artistic work based on collaboration and exchange.”

She sees the city’s next chapter as being defined by independent initiatives like Dom. “Dubai’s speed and diversity create a kind of creative pressure that pushes us to rethink what an art space can be today,” she says. “We want to contribute to that conversation by offering artists the freedom to test, to fail and to explore.”