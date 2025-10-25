Sheikh Mohammed announces launch of Dubai Museum of Art that will float on water

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the launch of Dubai Museum of Art that will "float" on the waters of Dubai Creek.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said the “new iconic landmark” would be “a museum that floats above the waters of Dubai Creek to enhance its brilliance and to reflect Dubai's civilisational spirit and serve as a mirror to its culture and arts”.

He added that it would “add a new diversity to its landmarks and the canvas of its architectural beauty”.

Sheikh Mohammed, who inspected models of the planned museum on Saturday, thanked businessman Abdullah Al Futtaim and his son Omar Al Futtaim for their work to develop a “new cultural landmark ... which represents a model for the private sector's responsibility towards its community and the city that nurtures it”.

“Cities are completed by culture and art … and flourish through the economy ... and achieve harmony and entrench their sustainability when their private sector is responsible, participatory, and aligned with its public sector. And this is what we see in Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Dubai Media Office said that the museum had been designed by as "a captivating, one-of-a-kind architectural design" by Japanese architect Tadao Ando. It will also be known by the name of DUMA.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888