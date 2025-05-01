Zadie Xa's Moonlit Confessions Across Deep Sea Echoes includes a chandelier-like piece made of more than 1,000 brass bells. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Masterpieces at Christie's and a Turner-nominated work in Sharjah

Plus, solo exhibitions by Huda Lutfi and Abdullah Al Othman

Razmig Bedirian
May 01, 2025