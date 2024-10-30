Christie’s auction reflects 'unprecedented interest' in Arab art, chairman says

This year’s Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art sale by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/04/portrait-of-suleyman-the-magnificent-at-christies-dubai-showcases-riches-of-ottoman-empire/" target="_blank">Christie’s</a> aims to be a true representation of the breadth, diversity and interest in Arab art. The works, which include highlights from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/10/16/christies-dalloul-collection-auction-marhala-arab-art/" target="_blank">Dalloul Collection</a> and were on show at Christie’s Dubai earlier this month, will go under the hammer in London on Thursday. Not only does the collection include works by some of the most prominent and influential artists from across the region, but also a variety of styles and mediums, from landscapes to abstract and photography to drawing. They were created between 1912 and 2022. “This season’s auctions are a testament to the rich creativity and diversity of artists from the Middle East and are representative of the growing interest in and demand for Arab art across the modern and contemporary categories,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/arab-showcase/2022/07/06/art-historian-ridha-moumnis-lot-is-a-happy-one/" target="_blank">Ridha Moumni</a>, chairman of Christie’s Middle East and Africa, tells <i>The National.</i> “This is only the second time that works from this extraordinary prestigious collection have come to market following the great success of Marhala Part 1 at Christie’s in November 2023 when four records were achieved for Arab artists.” Moumni says among the works consigned by Basel Dalloul from his family collection, which represent one of the most significant groups of Middle Eastern art to come to auction in recent years, are 15 artists from 12 countries across the region. Many of the works were featured at this year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/09/national-pavilion-uae-azza-aboualam-venice/" target="_blank">Venice Biennale</a>. “They stood out to me as some of the event’s most compelling works on view at the biennale,” he says. “This is one factor which highlights an increasing global recognition of Middle Eastern artists on an international platform – a testament to the foresight of Basel Dalloul’s parents who began collecting Arab works of art at a time when talent from the region was largely unrecognised internationally.” Moumni notes that this year’s auction marks a significant awareness, interest and celebration of Arab art. For example, at this year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/09/23/national-pavilion-uae-venice-biennale-internship/" target="_blank">Venice Biennale</a>, 40 Arab artists were featured among the 331 participants, marking the largest representation of Arab artists in the event’s 55 years. “This continued awareness on an international stage has spurred unprecedented interest and demand for works from across the Arab world,” he says. “Christie’s and Basel Dalloul have long shared a mutual goal to continue to provide a platform to raise the visibility of Arab art internationally.” Significant pieces in the auction this year include a work by modern Egyptian painter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/chronicling-the-life-and-work-of-egyptian-artist-mahmoud-said-1.58968" target="_blank">Mahmoud Said</a>, titled <i>Vue de la plage a Cassata en Grece</i> (View of the beach in Cassata in Greece). It has an estimated sale price of up to $470,000. <i>Artificial Light</i> by Saudi contemporary artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/08/02/ahmed-mater-show-at-christies-offers-a-glimpse-of-saudi-artists-giant-alula-installation/" target="_blank">Ahmed Mater</a><i>,</i> which is a large-scale photograph, is also for sale with an estimated sale price of up to $130,000. But Moumni also adds that this year’s auction is notable for the number of works by female Arab artists. These include works by Lebanese-American artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/02/09/etel-adnan-ithra-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Etel Adnan</a>; Lebanese artist Yvette Achkar; Algerian artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/remembering-algerian-artist-baya-she-was-a-very-gentle-kind-and-caring-person-1.1181871" target="_blank">Baya</a>; and Palestinian-American visual artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/17/samia-halaby-show-cancellation/" target="_blank">Samia Halaby</a>. A piece by Halaby titled <i>New York, </i>painted in 1978, could sell for up to $80,000. “The piece captures a key shift in Halaby's artistic journey,” Moumni explains. “This work that has soft colours, exemplifies her evolution from a structured geometric style to a more complex mastery of form and colour.” Halaby, who is one of the most renowned and recognisable Arab artists alive today, was at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/01/14/samia-halaby-retrospective-palestine-cancelled/" target="_blank">the centre of a controversy</a> this year. Her first planned US retrospective in February at Indiana University's Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art, which was to include more than 30 works, was cancelled after more than three years of planning. According to <i>The New York Times</i>, Halaby received a call from David Brenneman, the director of the museum, in December, informing her of concerns regarding her social media posts in regard to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/30/live-unrwa-israel-gaza/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza war</a>. Halaby has always continuously posted her support for the Palestinian cause, particularly focusing on child victims of the violence. The museum said the decision was made due to fears for the safety of the artworks. Halaby launched an online petition to reverse the decision and reinstate the planned exhibition. To date, the petition has received more than 14,000 signatures. Halaby later showed a new painting in a group exhibition in Venice dedicated to art from Palestine. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/17/samia-halaby-palestine-artwork-venice/" target="_blank"> group exhibition</a>, Foreigners in their Homeland: Occupation, Apartheid, Genocide, coincides with the Venice Biennale, which will be on show until November 24. “Halaby is a fascinating figure in the art world – a Middle Eastern female artist who has persevered through adversity, unwavering in her commitment to her artistic vision,” Moumni says. “Her dedication to the politics of abstraction earned her special recognition at this year’s Venice Biennale, and we are proud to present three of her extraordinary works in this auction.”