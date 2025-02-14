Britain's biggest iftar - and the Gulf architect behind the Ramadan Pavilion that will house it

A bold series of pink and teal arches are forming the centrepiece of a Ramadan Pavilion for the UK's largest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/03/14/man-citys-etihad-stadium-hosts-open-iftar-event-overlooking-the-pitch/" target="_blank">i</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/03/14/man-citys-etihad-stadium-hosts-open-iftar-event-overlooking-the-pitch/" target="_blank">ftar</a>. A Gulf architect and an artist who has had her work showcased in the UAE have created the structure aimed at celebrating the lives of Muslims across the globe. Architect Fatima Mejbil and artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/british-artist-zarah-hussain-s-numina-gives-traditional-islamic-patterns-a-digital-overhaul-1.623419" target="_blank">Zarah Hussain</a> embraced the commission and used inspiration from Islamic art and Makkah to create the piece which will adorn the city square in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2025/01/28/the-covid-hotspot-city-that-fought-back/" target="_blank">Bradford</a>, in northern England. Called <i>Infinite Light</i>, the double arched structure, which at 3m is the height of a basketball hoop, will be lit at up at sunset every night during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/2025/02/11/ramadan-2025-uae-rules/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. Ms Mejbil is originally from Bradford, but grew up and lived in Bahrain for 15 years where she studied architecture at the University of Bahrain, before returning to the UK. “I was really excited to be chosen to be part of this,” she told <i>The National</i>. “We took inspiration from both the Middle East and Bradford to create this. We wanted to combine East with West. I wanted something that both meant something to me and would resonate with the wider community. I want people to be able to connect to it and to the heritage of the city,” said Ms Mejbil. The commission has been funded by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/20/more-than-3000-people-attend-largest-iftar-in-europe-at-londons-trafalgar-square/" target="_blank">Ramadan Tent Project </a>and Bradford City of Culture 2025 and will be one of the highlights of its year of art. It will form part of this year’s largest UK iftar which will be held in the city in March. The Ramadan Pavilion, a purpose-built architectural structure made of 19 arches that is 55 metres long, will be open to the public from mid-February to celebrate the lived experiences of Muslims across the globe. It has been designed to reflect the theme of "connection". “From the outset, I was excited about the opportunity,” Ms Mejbil said. “Bradford is a city that has a powerful sense of place, with its stunning architecture and diverse communities. We wanted the pavilion to be universal, a structure that could resonate with everyone, regardless of background. The idea of a double arch emerged naturally, drawing from both Gothic and Islamic architectural influences. “We loved the idea that the arch is a timeless symbol of connection, bridging spaces and people. The design needed to invite people to come closer, explore. We took inspiration from the proportions of the main arch above the City Hall’s doorway for the upper arch, while the lower arch draws from the early courtyard arches of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, as depicted in 18th-century European prints." British artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2017/08/23/numina-continuum-by-zarah-hussain/" target="_blank">Ms Hussain</a>, who has exhibited her work at the UAE’s Sharjah Museum and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Art programme, had never made anything structural before but was inspired by mosques she had visited. “I have projected my work onto buildings and made public artwork on and inside buildings, but never anything so big and freestanding so this was a new challenge,” she said. “One of the places that left a really deep impression on me in my travels is the great Mosque in Cordoba, in Spain. When I was there, I loved the feeling I experienced standing under the arches that felt as if they went on forever. “The idea of infinity, of something larger than you can even comprehend, is a key concept in Islamic art and a powerful theme for this year’s Ramadan Festival. The Pavilion will be pink and teal and Ms Hussain said she was drawn to the colours as she wanted to create something “unmissable”. “To me pink is a colour that represents serenity, love and peace. It is not a colour often associated with Islamic art or Venetian Gothic architecture, so it is a way of making something unusual, different and beautiful at the same time,” she said. “The colour pink is associated with empowerment, and I want to draw attention to the fact that two women are designing this second edition of the Ramadan Pavilion for the very first time in history.” For Ms Mejbil, she hope it will be a space where people can “pause and reflect” during Ramadan. “We want people to feel a sense of joy and connection when they pass through it,” she added. “I hope it serves as a reminder that even in a busy, bustling city like Bradford, there’s always an opportunity to pause, reflect, and find unity in our shared spaces honouring the holy month of Ramadan.”