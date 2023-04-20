More than 3,000 people attend ‘largest iftar in Europe’ at London’s Trafalgar Square

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among more than 3,000 guests who gathered at Trafalgar Square on Thursday evening to mark the final iftar of Ramadan 2023.

Organised by the Ramadan Tent Project, Open Iftar invites people from all faiths to come together during the holy month to break bread and encourage dialogue, engagement and exchange.

Now in its tenth year, the organisation has held 29 iftars across the UK during Ramadan 2023 and the final event on Thursday evening was hailed by organisers as the largest iftar in Europe.

READ MORE Pitchside prayers and joy as UK breaks Ramadan fast at public iftars

“This year it is a special Ramadan,” Mr Khan said during an address to the crowd.

“Only three times in a century has Ramadan overlapped with Passover and Easter, and last weekend that very special occasion happened.

“The other reason why this year’s Ramadan is special is because London became the first city in Europe to have Ramadan lights.”

Hamza Taouzzale, the Lord Mayor of Westminster, the first Muslim and youngest mayor of the borough, also attended, welcoming everyone to Trafalgar Square.

'Largest iftar in Europe' in London's Trafalgar Square - in pictures

Expand Autoplay London Mayor Sadiq Khan, centre, and guests at Open Iftar in Trafalgar Square, London. Photo: Open Iftar / Twitter

Nizam Uddin, chief strategy officer at Algbra, a sponsor of the event, remembered its “humble days of Russell Square” to “the whole of London coming to Trafalgar Square, thousands of people in one space — it’s just incredible to see”.

Rahima Aziz of the Aziz Foundation also spoke about how London is a beacon of multiculturalism, with Open Iftar being a highlight of this, as strangers break bread together.

In its first 10 years, Open Iftar has connected more than 350,000 people across the UK at some of the country’s most famous landmarks and institutions.

The organisation has also distributed more than 150,000 hot meals during Ramadan to date, hosted more than 300 guest speakers and worked with more than 100 partners across the country.